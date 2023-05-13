Who is Paul Bissonnette's girlfriend? Meet Kendal Abigail

Paul Bissonnette, a retired professional ice hockey player, has been in a relationship with Kendal Abigail for several years. Kendal, originally from Akron, Ohio, moved to Las Vegas around her 21st birthday and fell in love with the city.

She worked as a model cocktail server in Omnia at Caesars Palace and loved her job. Although she is not very active on social media, she does have a Twitter account under the username @Kendal_Abagail.

Kendal and Paul have an age gap of three years, with Kendal being 35 years old and Paul being 38 years old. Despite being in a high-profile relationship, Kendal prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. She does not live a glamorous or "showbiz" life but is content with her life in Las Vegas.

Paul, on the other hand, is currently a studio analyst for NHL on TNT. He is also a color commentator for the Arizona Coyotes radio team, and the host of the "Spittin' Chiclets" hockey podcast from Barstool Sports.

Paul Bissonnette's career in hockey post-retirement

The retired NHL player has had a varied career since hanging up his skates, which showcases his versatility and willingness to explore different avenues within the industry. Bissonnette's humor and engaging personality have made him a popular figure among hockey fans. He has continued to make his mark in the sport post-retirement.

In 2017, Paul Bissonnette joined the Coyotes' radio booth as a color commentator, replacing Nick Boynton. This was his first venture into broadcasting, and he quickly made his presence felt with his wit and insightful commentary. Bissonnette's stint in the radio booth was short-lived, but it laid the foundation for his future endeavors in media.

The following year, Paul Bissonnette became a new member of Barstool Sports' hockey podcast, "Spittin' Chiclets", where he joined former Penguins teammate Ryan Whitney. The podcast has since become a massive success, and Bissonnette's humor and storytelling have been a significant contributor to its popularity.

In 2018, Paul Bissonnette also released a mockumentary series called BizNasty Does BC. The series showcased the beauty of the province of British Columbia and featured 17 past and present NHL stars.

In 2019, Bissonnette became the Sports and Media Ambassador for CaniBrands, a CBD health and wellness company.

In 2021, Turner Sports announced that Bissonnette would join the company as a pre-game and intermission analyst for the NHL on TNT. He will be featured alongside Wayne Gretzky, Anson Carter, and Rick Tocchet.

