Who are Popeye Jones' sons, Seth & Caleb? Meet the basketball-turned-hockey family

Popeye Jones, known for his career in the NBA, has found himself deeply connected to the world of ice hockey through his sons, Seth and Caleb Jones. Despite his basketball background, Popeye has embraced his sons' love for hockey, supporting them as they pursued their dreams on the ice. He currently serves as an assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Popeye Jones had a formidable NBA career as a hardworking and tenacious power forward. Standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing 250 pounds, he played for multiple teams. He played for the Dallas Mavericks, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, and Golden State Warriors. Jones was known for his rebounding skills, physicality, and defensive contributions.

Although not a high-scoring player, he made valuable contributions by creating opportunities for his teammates. Popeye Jones's dedication and commitment to the game of basketball have left a lasting impact on the sport.

During his time with the Denver Nuggets, Popeye approached Joe Sakic, the legendary Colorado Avalanche player, seeking advice on introducing his sons to ice hockey. Sakic wisely recommended starting with skating lessons, as it was important of building a strong foundation. Little did he know that they would grow up to be impactful players.

More on Popeye Jones's sons Seth & Caleb Jones

Seth Jones' impressive skills led to his selection as the fourth overall pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Nashville Predators. He represented the United States under-20 national team, capturing gold at the 2013 IIHF World U20 Championship.

Seth was eventually traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he served as one of the team's alternate captains from 2018. Recently, on July 23rd, 2021, Seth was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks. The move reunited him with his younger brother Caleb, who had also been traded to the Blackhawks earlier the same month.

Caleb Jones, the younger of the two brothers, was chosen as the 117th overall pick by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He, too, represented the United States under-20 national team, contributing to their gold medal victory at the 2017 IIHF World U20 Championship. On July 12th, 2021, Caleb was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, joining his older brother in the "Windy City".

Popeye Jones has been a steadfast supporter of his sons' hockey careers, embracing their passion for the sport. Popeye's sons have thrived in the world of ice hockey, following their own paths and leaving their mark in the NHL.

