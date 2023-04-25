Who is Robin Bawa? Meet the first NHL player of Indian-origin

Robin Bawa was the first player of Indian descent to play in the NHL, breaking down barriers and inspiring future generations of hockey players.

Born in Vernon, British Columbia, Bawa's journey to the NHL began on a frozen lake. He learned to skate on the lake with a pair of skates given to him by his father. Despite facing prejudice and racist comments during his career, Bawa refused to let them derail him and worked hard to become a successful player.

Bawa's hard work paid off, and he was ultimately transformed into a scorer under the guidance of coach Ken Hitchcock. He went on to play for several NHL teams, including the Washington Capitals, San Jose Sharks, and Anaheim Ducks.

Bawa's success on the ice inspired his two sons, Arjun and Kayden, to pursue their own dreams of playing in the NHL. Despite facing racist comments themselves, the Bawa brothers have learned to ignore them and stay focused on their goals.

Arjun, the older of the two brothers, is currently working towards his dream of playing in the NHL. He has already made his name in the hockey world, playing for the British Columbia Hockey League's Penticton Vees and the NCAA's Colgate Raiders.

Kayden, the younger brother, has already begun his journey, playing as a defenseman in the Western Hockey League. He is following in his father's footsteps and is determined to make it to the NHL.

Robin Bawa's legacy extends beyond his own successful career in the NHL. He has paved the way for future generations of hockey players of Indian descent. He has proven that hard work and determination can overcome prejudice and racism.

As the first NHL player of Indian origin, Robin Bawa's story serves as an inspiration to all those who have faced obstacles on their own paths to success. His dedication and perseverance have left a lasting impact on the hockey world and will continue to inspire future generations of players.

A look at Robin Bawa NHL career

Bawa spent five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Kamloops Blazers before finally earning a pro contract with the Washington Capitals. Despite his impressive performance in the WHL, Bawa was passed over in the NHL Entry Draft, which made his road to the NHL even tougher.

It took Bawa three years of hard work in the Capitals' system before he finally got his chance to play in the NHL. He earned a five-game call-up to the Capitals in the 1989-90 season, during which he scored his first NHL goal against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bawa spent one more season in the Capitals' system, playing in the IHL with the Fort Wayne Komets, before being traded to the Vancouver Canucks in 1991. In the 1992-93 season, Robin Bawa was traded to the San Jose Sharks, where he had his most extended stint in the NHL.

Robin Bawa's NHL career may have been short-lived, but he continued to play in the IHL for five more seasons. However, his career was ultimately ended by a concussion near the end of the 1998-99 season.

