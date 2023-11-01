Who is Sam Gagner's wife? All we know about professional lifesaver Dr. Rachel Yelena

Sam Gagner, the seasoned right-winger in the NHL, has been a prominent figure in the world of ice hockey for over 15 years.

While hockey fans are well-acquainted with his achievements on the ice, less is known about his personal life, particularly his wife, Dr. Rachel Yelena.

Yelena was born on Sept. 5 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, to Dr. Bernie Linke and Trudy Linke. She comes from a family with a medical background, as her education and career reflect.

She graduated in medicine from the University of Alberta in 2013 and has since been working at a family medical clinic in Edmonton.

This medical background gives her a unique perspective on the demanding schedules and injuries athletes like her husband often face.

Rachel and Sam's love story began in 2010, although they first crossed paths in 2008 through mutual friends in Edmonton.

They endured a long-distance relationship when Sam was acquired by the Arizona Coyotes in 2014. However, their commitment to each other led to a beautiful wedding on July 12, 2014, in Muskoka, Ontario, Canada, where guests from North America and the U.K. celebrated their union.

Their wedding was a glamorous affair with a Great Gatsby theme, and Rachel donned an elegant gown by Inbal Dror. The ceremony was made even more special with Gagner's sister singing while accompanied by Linke's brother on the guitar.

The couple has three children: Cooper, Beckham, and Cali.

Dr. Rachel Yelena's support and Sam Gagner's Oilers Signing

Sam Gagner's recent signing with the Edmonton Oilers a two-way contract, worth $775,000, marks a fresh chapter in his hockey career.

In the fall of 2013, his then-fiancée, Dr. Rachel Yelena, was thrust into a nerve-wracking moment when she received a call during her medical shift.

Sam had suffered a severe high stick injury during an Edmonton Oilers training camp, resulting in a shattered jaw, lost teeth, and extensive surgical repair.

Despite Rachel's medical expertise and concerns, Sam Gagner remarkably returned to the ice after missing just 13 games, surprising his doctors. Rachel's emotional ordeal during that time revealed the less visible, challenging side of hockey.

Now, as Sam Gagner embarks on a new chapter with the Edmonton Oilers, his unwavering determination and support of his wife continue to be a testament to the commitment that defines their journey.