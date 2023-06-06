Who is Samantha Rivera? A glimpse into the life & career or CBS Miami reporter

Samantha Rivera is an American bilingual sports journalist. She hails from the Chicagoland area and is fluent in both English and Spanish. She currently works as a reporter for CBS Miami.

Rivera has earned a lot of respect for her dynamic sports journalism and is regarded as one of the best sports reporters and anchors. She recently joined CBS Miami, but prior that that Rivera had extensive experience in the field of sports journalism.

Rivera completed her high school at Hampshire High School in 2013 and later to pursue her dreams and career in sports journalism went to DePaul University where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Journalism/Public Relations & Advertising.

Samantha Rivera's interest in covering daily sports news became a hobby after she attended DePaul University, where she worked as a sports beat writer for The DePaulia, covering women's volleyball and men's and women's basketball games.

Rivera got an opportunity to work as a sports anchor and reporter for the WTVO/WQRF, both ABC and FOX affiliates, where she got a chance to cover all types of sports at all levels, ranging from writing, shots, editing, and covering all local high school football and basketball games.

Samantha Rivera also worked as a reporter and multimedia journalist for FOX 5, where she covered and wrote about the Los Angeles Rams/Chargers and San Diego Parades.

Following that, she worked as the bilingual team reporter for the San Diego FC, where she honed her skills in conducting team interviews, writing about the team, and even providing half-time reports.

Rivera previously worked as a sports reporter and anchor for NBC5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago, and NBC Sports before becoming a reporter for CBS Miami. Her commitment and love for covering sports to engage the audience with captivating stories have earned Samantha a lot of respect in the sports journalism industry.

Samantha Rivera became the talk of the town during the Stanley Cup Finals

Samantha Rivera recently made headlines for her professionalism and multitasking following Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers.

An aggressive fan attempted to disrupt the live broadcast during her post-game segment by poking his head into the frame live. Rivera, on the other hand, handled the situation quickly by using a maneuver to keep the fan away as he tried to get in a live shot at the same time.

Samantha Rivera @JSamanthaRivera



Excited to get back home to some classy Listen, I don’t give a damn what team you’re rooting for - get the hell out of my face when I’m working and respect that I’m here to do my job.Excited to get back home to some classy #Panthers fans for game 3!! Listen, I don’t give a damn what team you’re rooting for - get the hell out of my face when I’m working and respect that I’m here to do my job. Excited to get back home to some classy #Panthers fans for game 3!! https://t.co/iWDQl0Rtvv

