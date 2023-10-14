Who is Spencer Carbery's wife? Meet Capitals' head coach's college sweetheart Casey

In May of this year, Spencer Carbery, 41, was named the 20th head coach of the Washington Capitals. Before that, he served as an assistant coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs, where his job was to look after the team's powerplay and forward unit.

Carbery is a notable personality at the NHL helm, and there is always a curiosity that piques fans' interest to know more about the personal life of the former player turned HC.

Spencer Carbery was born on November 9, 1981, and hails from Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. He's married to Casey Carbey, and the couple has reportedly been together since 2009.

Spencer Carbery's wife Casey's education and career explored

Casey Carbery is a training and development leader at St. Norbert College in Hersey, Pennsylvania. She completed her bachelor of arts degree at St. Norbert College and later attained her master's in business administration from the same college.

Casey is experienced in sales and management with over 15 years of experience in the field. She's also worked as a training and sales coach at First Reliance Bank and served as the branch manager at Citizens Bank in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, per her LinkedIn profile.

Moreover, she's also been honored with the President's Club award as the best market sales associate in 2012 and the best market sales and service associate in 2014.

Spencer Carbery and Casey are content with their lives and are believed to have met and started dating while Casey was in college. They tied the knot in 2009 and have two children, Hudson and Vivian.

