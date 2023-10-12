Who is Taylor Hall's wife? All you need to know about Rachel Rush Hall

Taylor Hall is a seasoned player in the NHL with 14 seasons under his belt. The right winger currently plays for the Chicago Blackhawks and has been with multiple teams throughout his career.

Hall is one of the most well-known NHL athletes. With the "famous" label comes curiosity, which piques fans' interest in learning more about the athletes' personal lives, as is the case for the 31-year-old's fans.

Taylor Hall is married to Rachel Rush. She's an internet personality and an active user on Instagram, where she frequently shares her lifestyle, vacations and pictures with her husband. She has over 17k followers on Instagram.

Taylor Hall and Rachel Rush's relationship explored

The couple is content with their life. However, it is unknown when they first met or who was the first to propose a date.

The couple is believed to have been dating for a long time before getting engaged in Massachusetts in 2021. Following their engagement, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level. Taylor Hall and Rachel Rush married in 2022.

The ceremony took place at the Gaydon Hall Manor in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and was attended by family members and several friends. The Hall family's happiness skyrocketed with the arrival of their first child on October 8. It was a baby boy whom they named Stetson Rush Hall.

Rachel has always been by Taylor's side and has been a source of motivation through his ups and downs throughout his NHL career.

