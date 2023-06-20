Who is Travis Green's wife, Sheree? A glimpse into the personal life of former NHL star

Travis Green, the former head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, has not only found success in his professional career but also enjoys a strong and loving marriage with his wife, Sheree Green.

Sheree Green is a remarkable woman who stands by her husband's side, providing unwavering support throughout his journey. While Travis's career in the NHL has garnered attention, Sheree prefers to keep a low profile, focusing on her role as a loving wife and mother.

The couple has been blessed with three beautiful children. Their two sons, Blake and Brody Green, and their daughter, Jordyn Green, bring immense joy and happiness to their lives. However, their journey hasn't been without challenges. Brody, the youngest of the three, was diagnosed with Autism at the tender age of two. Despite this, Brody enjoys good health and is surrounded by the love and care of his family.

Sheree's dedication and unwavering support play a vital role in Travis Green's life, both as a player and a family man.

The Coaching Odyssey of Travis Green

Travis Green's coaching career has been marked by success and a relentless pursuit of excellence. After retiring from his playing career, Green joined the Portland Winterhawks as an assistant coach and assistant general manager in 2008. His dedication and knowledge of the game quickly made an impact, and he was thrust into the spotlight during the 2012-13 season.

When head coach and general manager Mike Johnston was suspended, Green stepped up as the interim head coach. He showcased his leadership skills by guiding the team to an impressive 37-8-0-2 record in the final 47 games of the season. Under his guidance, the Winterhawks reached the WHL final, where they triumphed over the Edmonton Oil Kings to claim the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

Travis Green's coaching abilities earned him a well-deserved opportunity in the AHL. In the 2013 off-season, he was appointed as the head coach of the Utica Comets, the top minor league affiliate of the NHL's Vancouver Canucks. His tenure with the Comets was marked by consistent success, and he led them to the Calder Cup finals in the 2014-15 season.

Recognizing his coaching skill, the Vancouver Canucks named Green as their head coach on April 26, 2017. He brought a fresh perspective and a strong emphasis on developing young talent. However, after a challenging start to the 2021-22 season, Green and general manager Jim Benning were relieved of their duties in December 2021.

Throughout his coaching career, Travis Green has demonstrated a deep understanding of the game, a commitment to player development, and an unwavering drive to succeed. While his time with the Canucks may have ended, his contributions to the Winterhawks and the Comets have left a lasting impact on the teams and the players he mentored.

