Who is Tyson Barrie’s wife? Meet Emma Rose, President of Rose Resolution

Nashville Predators' star defenseman Tyson Barrie married Emma Rose in July 2023.

The couple started dating in 2016. They were blessed with an adorable son, Leo William Barrie, on July 24, 2021.

Rose is the president of Rose Resolutions, a prominent consulting firm that specializes in offering professional advice and direction.

Emma Rose has an amazing list of credentials, including certifications in EQi 2.0, EQ 360, and TESI 2.0. She is a trained ADR (Alternative Dispute Resolution) consultant, emotional intelligence coach, and restorative facilitator. Her academic background is equally outstanding. In 2015, she received a Master of Arts in Dispute Resolution from the prestigious University of Victoria.

Emma's professional experience spans a wide number of fields in addition to her competence in the legal, family, mental health, and public policy domains. She also skillfully juggles the demands of being a loving mother to her child with her work obligations.

Which NHL players attended the wedding?

Friday marked the start of the wedding celebrations, and Barrie and Rose were spotted partying in Victoria that night with a number of renowned NHL players, including Connor McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers captain, and his fiance, Lauren Kyle.

Sabrina @schiu67 A bunch of celebs and NHL players at Tyson Barrie’s wedding in Victoria last night.



Crosby, Tyler Myers, Zac Hyman, Mitch Marner, Mike Smith, Darnell Nurse, Evan Bouchard, Connor McJesus, Luke Schenn, Kyle Turris, Nathan McKinnon, Bieber, Ryan Reynolds and more A bunch of celebs and NHL players at Tyson Barrie’s wedding in Victoria last night. Crosby, Tyler Myers, Zac Hyman, Mitch Marner, Mike Smith, Darnell Nurse, Evan Bouchard, Connor McJesus, Luke Schenn, Kyle Turris, Nathan McKinnon, Bieber, Ryan Reynolds and more https://t.co/pmebSA2ml8

While the exact wedding venue is still a secret, it is clear the couple picked a magnificent setting close to the water in Victoria, British Columbia.

Hockey legends Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon attended the wedding. Mitch Marner, Zack Hyman, and Luke Schenn were some of the other NHL players in attendance.

Poll : 0 votes