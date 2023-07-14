Emma Gretzky is the daughter of “The Great One,” Wayne Gretzky, and the sister of Gretzky’s elder daughter Paulina. She's a student at Southern Methodist University and plays a key role in the school's renowned tennis team.

The 20-year-old Emma has a great future ahead of her as she strives to match her older sister Paulina's incredible accomplishments. The rising social media sensation enjoys following the footprints of her elder sister in terms of fashion, as was evident from her recent bikini picture from her Idaho vacation.

Emma Gretzky started playing tennis when she was 12, but her enrollment at Westlake Village School helped her reach new heights in the sport.

Gretzky started a committed practice schedule in the middle of 2016 with the help of renowned tennis director Jeff Urie. She won the Spokane Summer Classic Girl's 14 Advanced Consolation Draw, showcasing her potential.

The young Gretzky has represented Oaks Christian and displayed her talent at many junior tennis competitions. Notably, she took part in a prestigious competition in Northridge in late 2019.

Emma Gretzky has pursued acting apart from her tennis activities. She appeared in the drama movie Palo Alto in 2013 opposite renowned actors James Franco and Emma Roberts.

In films like The Flamingo Kid (1984), American Anthem (1986) and Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach (1988), she has given noteworthy performances.

Emma Gretzky celebrated her 13th birthday with Justin Bieber

Emma Gretzky, a California native born on Mar. 28, 2003, attracted a lot of attention after her 13th birthday party, where she had a special interaction with Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

Emma's parents, Janet Gretzky and Wayne Gretzky, planned an exclusive meet-and-greet with Bieber to celebrate Emma's special day at the time when the singer was performing at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The unanticipated surprise increased the enthusiasm surrounding her birthday celebrations. Fans' curiosity about their interaction was piqued on Mar. 26, 2016, when Emma's mother posted a picture of her daughter with Bieber on Instagram.

Despite being born with all the luxuries and support from her loving parents, the 20-year-old rising tennis star daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, continues to pursue her dreams in athletics on her own.

