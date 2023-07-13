Who won the Best NHL Player Award at 2023 ESPYS?

The NHL Player of the Year accolade presented at the ESPYS recognizes the exceptional talent and dedication of the league's top performers throughout the past year.

This year, the award was up for grabs between four nominees. In the end, the highly coveted award was presented to none other than Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers.

The reigning champion successfully defended his crown by beating the likes of Jonathan Marchessault of the Vegas Golden Knights, David Pastrňák of the Boston Bruins, and his teammate, Linus Ullmark, also of the Bruins.

While the Canadian star wasn't there to personally collect the award, some members of the Knights were, including Marchessault.

The Knights were nominated for the Team of the Year award but lost out to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lil Wayne, Patrick Mahomes, and many more celebrity A-listers spotted at 2023 ESPYS

In a star-studded evening at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the sports world came together to celebrate outstanding achievements at the annual ESPYS Awards.

Among some of the several stars attending were Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James, and Tigers' Angel Reese.

Notably artists performing at the event were Lil Wayne and Grammy-award winning artist H.E.R.

