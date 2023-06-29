Why did Arizona Coyotes pick Dmitri Simashev? Explaining shocking decison by the Yotes

In a surprising turn of events during the 2023 NHL draft, the Arizona Coyotes made a shocking selection. They chose defenseman Dmitri Simashev from Yaroslavl Jr. in Russia with the sixth pick. This unexpected move left many hockey enthusiasts and draft experts scratching their heads.

Simashev had not been projected to go in the first round for most of the year. Only recently had he climbed in the draft projections to the back end of the first round.

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce The Arizona Coyotes select Dmitriy Simashev sixth overall The Arizona Coyotes select Dmitriy Simashev sixth overall https://t.co/8VBjJwvVBW

Despite the initial surprise, there's no denying that Simashev possesses an impressive array of skills. He is an excellent skater with the ability to move fluidly on the ice, and his physical presence makes him a force to be reckoned with.

Additionally, Simashev's puck-handling skills are deft, and his crisp passing abilities make him an effective playmaker. On the defensive end, he showcases intelligence and has a booming shot, adding to his overall value.

What is the celing for Dmitri Simashev? Explaining the best atributes of the Arizona Coyotes' surprise top selection

Simashev's size, skating ability, maturity, and confident puck-moving capabilities make him an intriguing prospect. While his offensive numbers may have been a cause for concern earlier in the season, they showed improvement as the year progressed. Notably, Simashev demonstrated a more aggressive offensive skillset when playing among his age peers rather than with professional players.

"Simashev isn’t a swing from an ability standpoint as he’s big, mobile and showed more offensive capabilities as this season wore on. He very well could be a top-four defenseman that moves pucks and defends at a high level."- Chris Peters (Flo Hockey)

The decision to select Simashev with the sixth pick becomes even more mystifying considering the Arizona Coyotes also held the 12th overall pick. With their second selection, they could have made a more conventional pick for Simashev. They could've potentially avoiding the perceived reach for him at the sixth spot, while also selecting a player that was projected to go near the top five.

PHNX Coyotes @PHNX_Coyotes



Welcome to the desert, Dmitriy Simashev! A BIG addition to the blue line!Welcome to the desert, Dmitriy Simashev! A BIG addition to the blue line! Welcome to the desert, Dmitriy Simashev! 🌵 https://t.co/6K4iRrTkN6

Only time will tell if the Arizona Coyotes' gamble on Simashev pays off. It's clear that the organization sees something special in him, despite the doubts from outside observers. The pressure will be on Simashev to develop and prove his worth as a top-ten selection.

As the coming seasons unfold, fans and analysts alike will closely monitor Simashev's progress. They'll evaluate whether the Coyotes' decision to draft him so early was a stroke of genius or an unexpected misstep.

Poll : 0 votes