Why did Artemi Panarin go bald? Decision to shave his head will shock fans

Artemi Panarin, the Russian forward for the New York Rangers, surprised fans a week ago when he decided to go bald. Panarin's haircut drew a lot of attention on social media, with many comparing him to Walter White from "Breaking Bad."

Fans had their theories about why Panarin cut his long hair, which helped him become a popular figure in the Rangers uniform. However, the real explanation for the forward decision to shave his head has been revealed, as reported by B/R Open Ice on their official Twitter handle.

"According to @MatchTV, Panarin made the decision to shave his head to reset a bad stage of his career and remove evil forces that may have been in his hair"

Now that Panarin's long and messy hair that used to jut out of his helmet comically is gone, fans are wondering whether he will continue to play hockey with his Mr. Clean look. Only time will tell what Panarin has in his mind.

A look into the hockey career of Artemi Panarin

The 31-year-old forward is considered one of the best in the league and is also known as the alternate captain of the New York Rangers. He began his professional hockey career with the Vityaz Chekhov of the KHL.

He entered the NHL undrafted and made his debut in 2015 when the Chicago Blackhawks signed him on a two-year entry-level contract. Interestingly, Panarin scored his debut goal against the New York Rangers in the 2015-16 season.

After spending two seasons with the Blackhawks, Panarin was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2017 and played for three seasons with them. In 2019, Panarin was signed by the New York Rangers on a seven-year deal as a free agent, and since then, the Russian star has been an integral player for the Rangers.

The 31-year-old forward has played eight seasons in the NHL and scored 661 points (216 goals and 4454 assists) in 590 games. In the playoffs, Panarin has played 57 games and has garnered 46 points through 16 goals and 30 assists. He received the coveted Calder Memorial Trophy and is a 2-time All-Star.

