Why is Bo Horvat apologizing? Islanders star clarifies controversial statement about Vancouver Canucks

New York Islanders star Bo Horvat recently found himself in hot water after making a negative comment about Vancouver, the city where he played for nine seasons with the Vancouver Canucks.

Horvat apologized on Monday for his remark, which was made in the heat of the moment after the Islanders' victory over the Philadelphia Flyers at home.

He had been asked how the Islanders' playoff push compared to the excitement in Vancouver, he responded by saying that it was:

"A lot better than Vancouver, I will tell you that for free."

The crowd cheered his comments, but Vancouver fans on social media were quick to criticize Horvat for his statement.

In his apology, Horvat stated that he did not intend to disrespect Vancouver, the Canucks, or their fans. He admitted that his emotions got the best of him and that he was caught up in the excitement of being in a playoff push.

He also acknowledged that his comments may have come out the wrong way and apologized to anyone who was offended:

“I didn’t mean any disrespect to the fans of Vancouver, the teammates or city of Vancouver at all. It wasn’t directed at them at all. (Islanders) fans were all excited, and I was excited to be in a playoff push and it was just kind of one of those things where my emotions got the best of me, and I was just really happy to be there.”

Horvat went on to say that he really enjoyed his time in Vancouver and that he is happy to be with the Islanders. The player has been a solid addition to the Islanders' lineup since joining the team in January, with 7 goals and 8 assists in 28 games.

A look at Bo Horvat's spectacular NHL career

Bo Horvat is a talented center in the NHL, who has made a name for himself with his scoring ability and playmaking skills. In his career, he has played in 649 games, scoring 208 goals and recording 227 assists for a total of 435 points.

Horvat has also accumulated 68 penalty minutes, demonstrating his ability to play a physical style of hockey when necessary. He is also a skilled playmaker and has recorded 227 assists in his career.

The player began his career in the NHL with the Vancouver Canucks, where he quickly established himself as a key player on the team. He was named the team's captain in 2017 and remained in that role until his trade to the New York Islanders in January 2023.

