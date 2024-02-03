"Why even show up:" Fans react to Nikita Kucherov's apathetic All-Stars skills showdown 

In a surprising turn of events, Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov found himself in the center of a storm of boos from the Toronto crowd during the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills competition. Known for his intriguing personality, Kucherov's lackluster performance left fans perplexed and disappointed.

He displayed a calmer shade during the skills challenge. His playful humor wasn't as visible, especially in the Passing Challenge and Stick Handling drills. The Passing Challenge saw Kucherov fumbling and missing the mark, leading to a low score of just five points. This put him at the lowest rung of the leaderboard.

The Stick Handling challenge saw Kucherov taking a leisurely stroll through the event, finishing ninth out of nine participants with a time of 44.178. The lack of effort did not go unnoticed, drawing criticism from ESPN's John Buccigross, who said:

"This is not a good look... And the fans are booing him. And that's what happens when you don't try your best and you're in a hockey city like Toronto."

Despite the NHL's added incentive of a $1 million cash prize for the Skills competition, Kucherov's apparent indifference puzzled fans. His poor showing resulted in a last-place finish in Round 1, raising questions about his commitment to the event.

In a city where hockey passion runs deep, Nikita Kucherov's lackadaisical approach left an indelible mark on the All-Star Weekend, leaving fans perplexed and disappointed in the Lightning star's performance:

Nikita Kucherov's performance places him firmly in Hart Trophy contention

Despite his showcasing at the All-Star event, Nikita Kucherov is doing fantastic with the Tampa Bay Lightning this season. He's even a top pick for the Hart Trophy. With 85 points under his belt including 32 goals and 53 assists, he could hit 142 points for the season, breaking his previous high of 128.

Other contenders for the award include Connor McDavid, whose goal-scoring prowess and pursuit of a 128-point season mark a pivotal moment for the Edmonton Oilers. With 67 points and a recent three-game goal-scoring streak, McDavid's resurgence shapes the team's trajectory.

Meanwhile, Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman has shown his skills in 27 games so far. He has a 16-3-7 record while his goals-against-average is a cool 2.30, saving 92.4% of shots coming his way. His standout performances also earned him a trip to the All-Star Game.