Why is Matthew Tkachuk nicknamed The Rat King? Understanding his nickname origin

Matthew Tkachuk, an American professional ice hockey winger, has earned the nickname "The Rat King." The nickname correlates to Brad Marchand, who was previously hailed as "The Rat King" due to his cunning attitude, using which he controlled the game mentally.

In the NHL, players possess extreme hockey skills, whether it's handling the puck and scoring skills or the skill to read the game well and control the game using unconventional tactics. Tkachuk, however, defies this conventional classification by seamlessly combining both aspects in his play.

For years, Marchand held the title of the ultimate "rat" in the league, scoring 30+ goals and accumulating 80+ points while simultaneously engaging in unpredictable and controversial behavior on the ice. His antics, including incidents like licking opponents' faces, are a known fact.

Although Tkachuk does not resort to face-licking, he has exhibited rat-like tendencies. Among his notable incidents, we can consider his feud with Drew Doughty. Tkachuk was significant in the Panthers Stanley Cup Finals series and was seen playing mind games. It's not uncommon to catch Tkachuk teasing players and testing their limits. He even recently engaged with the 2023 number one draft, Connor Bedard.

Despite his consistent use of tactics, Tkachuk scored 40 or more goals and almost 100 in two consecutive seasons, a feat accomplished by only a few in the NHL. At just 25 years old, Tkachuk's performance has surpassed the milestones achieved by Marchand, who had his first 100-point season in his ninth season in the NHL. And this is the reason why many NHL fans hail Tkachuk as 'The Rat King.'

Matthew Tkachuk's NHL journey from Flames to Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk's NHL journey began with the Calgary Flames in 2016. Despite early suspensions, including a two-game penalty for elbowing Drew Doughty, Tkachuk's sophomore season was noteworthy. He set a career-high with 49 points and earned a spot as an alternate captain for the Flames.

The 2018-19 season saw Tkachuk reaching new heights, recording his first career hat-trick and surpassing 100 career assists. In 2019, he signed a three-year, $21 million contract extension with the Flames.

The Flames qualified for the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, and Tkachuk contributed 104 points. However, they were eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round.

On July 22, 2022, Tkachuk was traded to the Florida Panthers. In his debut season with the Panthers, he exceeded his personal points record, finishing with 109 points.