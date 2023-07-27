Will Bruins retire Patrice Bergeron's number? Team president clears the air on future of jersey no. 37 

Boston Bruins president Cam Neely has left no doubt about the fate of Patrice Bergeron's jersey number. After an illustrious 19-season career with the Bruins, Bergeron's No. 37 will undoubtedly be retired and raised to the rafters at TD Garden, joining the ranks of the team's most revered players.

Neely expressed his unequivocal support for Bergeron's jersey retirement, saying that it's a "no-brainer" given the remarkable accomplishments of the former captain. Bergeron's impressive stats, including 427 goals and 613 assists for a total of 1,040 points, place him high in the franchise's record books, a testament to his impact on the ice.

Moreover, Bergeron's legacy extends beyond his statistical achievements, as evidenced by his record-setting sixth Selke Trophy win, solidifying his reputation as one of the NHL's finest two-way forwards.

Although Zdeno Chara, another Bruins legend, recently retired and is also deserving of the honor, Neely's endorsement indicates that Bergeron's jersey retirement will take precedence. The decision appears to be an easy one for Neely, with the only challenge being to find the right time for the ceremony.

With Bergeron's jersey retirement undoubtedly on the horizon, Boston Bruins fans can eagerly anticipate the emotional ceremony where No. 37 will forever hang among the elite players in franchise history.

Patrice Bergeron addresses coaching rumors

Patrice Bergeron has addressed the persistent rumors surrounding his potential return to the team as a coach. While fans and commentators have been intrigued by the possibility, Bergeron clarified in a recent press conference that coaching the Bruins is not in his immediate plans.

Despite dousing the current speculation, Bergeron did offer a glimmer of hope for fans. He hinted that he might reconsider joining the coaching staff later, but the hockey star also expressed his reservations about coaching.

Bergeron emphasized the need to focus on his personal life, including catching up with family and taking time to rest after a remarkable 20-year career in hockey. He appreciates the opportunity to step away from the pressures and stresses of the game and enjoy a different role as a family-oriented "Uber driver" and chance to relax.

Patrice Bergeron's mixed reaction in the press conference has left fans in a state of confusion and perhaps a bit disheartened. Nevertheless, his outstanding leadership and mentoring skills during his playing career, often referred to as a "player-coach," may keep fans hopeful that he will eventually return to the Bruins in a coaching capacity.

For now, though, Patrice Bergeron remains focused on his well-deserved break even as the prospect of coaching remains uncertain.