The Carolina Hurricanes have been putting up impressive performances so far in the playoffs, leading to discussions about whether they are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. NHL analyst Craig Button recently spoke to Jay Onrait on SportsCentre, sharing his thoughts on the team's prospects.

According to Button, while he wouldn't label the Carolina Hurricanes as the favorites just yet, they are undoubtedly the team that currently has their game best in order. Despite missing key players such as Pacioretty, Svechnikov, and Teravainen, the Hurricanes have been consistent in their play and have only lost three games in the entire playoffs.

"I don't know about favorites because there are going to be three more teams but right now, they are the team that has their game, best in order. They just showed it again. Keep in mind, no Pacioretty, no Svechnikov and they lose Teravainen," Button said.

Button also highlighted the Carolina Hurricanes' fast-paced style of play, which has made them a force to be reckoned with on both offense and defense. He mentioned how the Hurricanes stay in the play and force their opponents to play at a speed that makes them uncomfortable.

"They are consistent in their play. When the puck drop in the beginning of the night, the dont stop until the game ends and they are on you, after you, they stay in the play. They force you to play a game at a speed that if you can’t play that speed, you are uncomfortable," Button said.

He mentioned that the Hurricanes were the most consistent team in the playoffs.

"Now, when you look at them onto the conference final, they’ve only lost three games in the entire playoffs, they are the team that has been the most consistent. They are the team that has had their game best in order and you can look at all the other teams here," Button added.

If the Carolina Hurricanes continue to play at this level, they will be a tough team to beat in the Stanley Cup. However, with three more teams left in the playoffs, there are no guarantees. It will be interesting to see how the Hurricanes fare in the upcoming games and whether they can maintain their impressive form.

Carolina Hurricanes Advance to Eastern Conference Finals After Dominant Second-Round Performance

The Carolina Hurricanes have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals after a dominant performance in the second round of the playoffs against the New Jersey Devils. The Hurricanes won the series 4-1, with their only loss coming in Game 3.

The Hurricanes were in complete control of the series, outplaying the Devils in every aspect of the game. They won the first two games at home, scoring 11 goals while conceding just two. Although the Devils managed to win Game 3, they were unable to maintain their momentum, and lost the next two games to the Hurricanes.

Jasper Fast was the hero for the Hurricanes in Game 5, scoring the game-winning goal in overtime to secure his team's place in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Hurricanes will now await the winner of the series between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs, with the Panthers currently leading 3-1.

The Carolina Hurricanes have been playing at an extremely high level throughout the playoffs, and they will be a tough opponent for either the Panthers or the Maple Leafs in the next round. With the likes of Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov leading the way, the Hurricanes will be looking to win the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 2006.

