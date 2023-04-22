Will Ferrell rocks face paint as he cheers on the Los Angeles Kings in Game 3

Comedian and actor Will Ferrell has been a passionate fan of the Los Angeles Kings for years. His love for the team is evident in the way he dresses up and supports them at games. Ferrell's fandom has even gained him recognition from players on the team.

It is not uncommon for players to acknowledge him during games. In January 2022, Ferrell fist bumped Kings goalie Pheonix Copley through the glass after a win against the San Jose Sharks. The moment was captured on video and quickly went viral, with fans and media outlets alike taking notice of Ferrell's dedication to the team.

Ferrell's most recent display of Kings fandom came during Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round against the Edmonton Oilers in April 2023. He donned a Kings bomber jacket and black and white checkered-pattern face paint, adding to his already impressive track record of showing up in full support of his favorite team.

It is always exciting to see celebrities show support for their favorite sports teams, but Will Ferrell's Kings fandom is something truly special. His energy and dedication to the team have made him a standout fan in a sea of celebrity endorsements. And with the Los Angeles Kings continuing to make waves in the NHL, there's no doubt that Ferrell will be there to cheer them on every step of the way.

Los Angeles Kings Beat Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in Thrilling Game 3 Overtime Victory

The Los Angeles Kings faced off against the Edmonton Oilers in a thrilling Game 3 matchup in the Western Conference First Round. The Kings managed to come out on top, beating the Oilers 3-2 in overtime.

The game got off to an exciting start, with Kings winger Alex Iafallo scoring the first goal of the game in the final minute of the first period. However, the Oilers quickly turned the game around with two goals in quick succession from superstar Connor McDavid in the second period. Both goals were impressive snapshots that left the Kings' goaltender stunned.

But the Kings weren't about to give up. They managed to equalize the score with a goal from Adrian Kempe at the 9:40 mark of the second period with a snapshot of his own. The game remained tied for the rest of regulation time, leading to an intense overtime period.

In the end, it was Kings forward Trevor Moore who secured the victory for his team with a snapshot goal at the 3:24 mark of overtime. It was a thrilling finish to a closely contested game that could have gone either way.

The win puts the Los Angeles Kings up 2-1 in the series, giving them a crucial advantage as they look to advance to the next round.

Poll : 0 votes