Will Jonathan Quick get a ring if Vegas Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup?

If the Vegas Golden Knights were to capture the Stanley Cup championship, the question arises whether goaltender Jonathan Quick would receive a championship ring. While championship rings are typically awarded to various members of the organization, including players, coaches, and staff, the criteria for getting one's name engraved on the Cup is different.

To earn the privilege of having their name etched onto hockey's holy grail, a player must have participated in a significant capacity during the championship run. This entails playing at least 41 regular-season games with the winning team or appearing in at least one game of the Stanley Cup Finals. Unfortunately for Quick, he joined the Vegas Golden Knights late in the season and didn't meet the game requirement to have his name inscribed on the Cup.

However, it's worth noting that teams often have the discretion to recognize and reward contributors beyond the engraving guidelines. So, while Quick may not meet the requirements for Cup inscription, the Golden Knights organization may choose to award him a championship ring as a gesture of appreciation for his role and contributions throughout the season.

Ultimately, the decision lies in the hands of the team management, who will consider Jonathan Quick's impact on and off the ice in determining his eligibility for a championship ring.

Jonathan Quick Traded Twice in 24 Hours

Since his arrival from the Los Angeles Kings, Jonathan Quick has been making waves on the ice with his exceptional goaltending skills. Originally selected by the Kings in the third round of the 2005 NHL Draft, Quick has established himself as a reliable and talented netminder.

Quick was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets in March 2023, in an unexpected turn of events. In return for Quick, the Blue Jackets received a conditional first-round pick in the forthcoming 2023 NHL draft and a third-round pick in the 2024 draft. As part of the agreement, Columbus sent Vladislav Gavrikov and Joonas Korpisalo to the Kings.

However, the following day brought an unexpected twist as the Blue Jackets swiftly traded Quick to the Vegas Golden Knights. The trade involved goaltender Michael Hutchinson and a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft going to Columbus in return for Quick's services.

Jonathan Quick wasted no time in solidifying his future with the Golden Knights by signing a contract with them. The deal carries a cap hit of $5.8 million, with an annual average salary of $567,588 for the 2023-24 season. It's worth noting that Quick will become an Unrestricted Free Agent at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season when he turns 37.

