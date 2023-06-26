Will Smith’s height, weight, age, and other physical attributes explored

Will Smith, a highly regarded prospect eligible for the upcoming draft, possesses an impressive set of physical attributes that make him an interesting prospect for NHL teams.

Born on March 17, 2005, in Lexington, MA, Smith is an 18-year-old center who stands at a height of 184 cm (6 feet) and weighs 78 kg (172 lbs). He shoots right-handed, adding to his versatility on the ice.

Will Smith's physical attributes are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his skill set. Known for his exceptional puckhandling abilities, he is a player who consistently delivers jaw-dropping performances whenever he steps onto the ice. Whether it's effortlessly receiving a pass during a breakout or showing his dexterity in retrieving pucks along the wall, Smith has the innate ability to transform routine plays into something extraordinary.

His impeccable puck control allows him to navigate through tight spaces and create scoring opportunities. Smith's agility and quick hands make him a threat in one-on-one situations, as he can effortlessly evade defenders and create space to unleash his lethal shot.

The future looks bright for Will Smith as he prepares to take the next step in his hockey journey. With his electrifying style of play, it will be exciting to see how he continues to develop at the professional level.

More about the talented prospect Will Smith

Will Smith, a talented hockey player from the U.S. National Development Team, has showcased his skills in recent seasons. Let's take a closer look at his stats to understand his impact on the ice.

In the 2021-22 season, playing in the USHL for the U.S. National Development Team, Smith appeared in 36 games, recording 14 goals and 14 assists for a total of 28 points. He also accumulated 28 penalty minutes, indicating his competitiveness and willingness to battle for his team.

Moving on to the 2022-23 season, Smith continued to impress with his performance. In 20 games for the U.S. National Development Team in the USHL, he elevated his game even further. Smith tallied 15 goals and 27 assists, significantly increasing his point production to a total of 42 points. His consistent offensive contributions and playmaking ability made him a valuable player for his team.

It is evident from his stats that Smith possesses a knack for scoring. Beyond the numbers, Smith's impact on the ice goes beyond his statistical achievements. His presence on the team provides an added benefit, as he often finds ways to make an impact. His offensive creativity makes him a player to watch.

