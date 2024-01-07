William Nylander addresses report of $92 million contract extension with Toronto Maple Leafs

In typical William Nylander fashion, he chose not to respond to Elliotte Friedman's report regarding his potential eight-year contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs, rumored to be around $11.5 million annually. Rather than using words, Nylander opted for a smile and a giggle when questioned about the ongoing negotiations during a recent game in San Jose.

When pressed about the possibility of signing the reported extension, Nylander remained coy, stating:

"We'll see"

Expressing his desire to stay with the Maple Leafs, Nylander called Toronto home and acknowledged the special feeling it would be to continue playing for such a renowned organization. He said:

"That would be a dream to stay here. I mean, to play for such an organization, and I call Toronto home. So, I think that'd be a very special feeling"

The financial negotiations, which reportedly started with William Nylander seeking around $10 million per season, have evolved into a potential $92 million extension, placing him among the highest-paid wingers in the NHL. The $11.5 million salary would surpass Boston's David Pastrnak ($11.25 million) and position William Nylander just below New York's Artemi Panarin ($11.6 million).

The speculation surrounds William Nylander's outstanding performance throughout the season, marked by a career-high pace in goals (on track for 47) and points (projected for 120). However, when asked to identify a shift in his approach or motivation, Nylander attributed his success to a continuous evolution, building off previous seasons and maturing as a player. He said:

"Just building off what I did the year before and the year before that. I mean, getting older and more mature as a player. I think everything is just coming together and becoming the player that I'm capable of being."

He added:

"I think it was there last year, too. I mean, I had a little stint for 10, 15 games where I wasn't playing well. For the majority part of that season, I think I've been playing the same way as I have been this year."

Teammate Mitch Marner praises William Nylander's Impact on the Team

Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving faced a challenging negotiation, with Nylander's performance continually elevating his market value. Treliving, mindful of past negotiations, chose not to let uncertainty linger and engaged in discussions that led to the reported substantial extension.

Teammate Mitch Marner expressed optimism about the potential contract extension, acknowledging Nylander's significance to the team and praising his stellar performance throughout the year.

Marner said:

"That'd be great. Obviously, he's a hell of a player, special to this team, He's a big part of the team, and he's had a great year for us."