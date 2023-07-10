William Nylander new contract: Examining what current Toronto Maple Leafs winger's extension may look like

William Nylander has one year left on his current contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs and is eligible to sign a contract extension.

Nylander is playing out his six-year, $45 million deal and will make $6.962 million this final season. However, the Swede is likely in for a pay raise, and with the Maple Leafs not having a ton of cap space, his future is uncertain.

With Nylander not having a new deal, let's take a look at some comparables to see what he may make.

The first comparable was Alex DeBrincat as the two are pretty similar and many Leafs fans thought what DeBrincat signs with is a good signing point for Nylander.

Over the past two years, Nylander has recorded 87 and 80 points, while DeBrincat recorded 66 and 78 points. Although Nylander is the better offensive player, the two are similar so DeBrincat's four-year, $7.875 million per-year extension is likely a starting point for Nylander.

Will DeBrincat's extension be similar to Nylander's?

However, according to some reports, Nylander is looking for $9 million at least, which does seem a bit high. Toronto, meanwhile, has been reported to want Nylander to sign a deal in the $7 million range, but after DeBrincat's extension, he likely will make at least $8 million, if not more.

On his team, Mitch Marner is making $10.9 million per year, but he recorded 99 points last season and is a better defensive player than Nylander. With that, Nylander's camp likely can't get more than $10 million. So, he will likely get in the $8 to $9 million range for his next contract.

The next question to ponder is whether or not William Nylander's next contract will be signed as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

William Nylander-Leafs aren't close to a new deal

With William Nylander not having re-signed yet, the sides aren't close, according to TSN's Chris Johnston.

"There were a lot of discussions down at the draft in Nashville between the team (Toronto) and his agent," Johnston said. "And they just see the world differently at this point in time. ... He (Nylander) has a reasonable argument based on the points he's had. But I just don't see how the Leafs can ever make that work.

"And so ultimately, as they work through this a little further, I think that there's going to have to be a decision on Nylander's end about how badly he wants to be a Leaf, how much less than that number he might be able to take because I would be stunned if we saw Toronto sign him to a contract that takes him into that realm."

As of right now, no deal has been made and when William Nylander will re-sign is uncertain.

Recommended Video Top 5 players BANNED from the NBA for drug use!😱

Poll : Do you think William Nylander will be a Toronto Maple Leaf next season? Yes No 0 votes