William Nylander opens up after signing record-breaking $92 million contract extension with Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs winger William Nylander, known for his communication style, expressed his commitment to Toronto after signing an eight-year, $92 million contract extension. In a conversation with ESPN's Kristen Shilton, Nylander highlighted the significance of Toronto as his home, stating,

"This has been home for me. Without even thinking about it, this was home."

The deal, starting next season and extending through 2032, includes a full no-movement clause and is the richest total value contract ever offered by the Leafs. Nylander, drafted by the Leafs in 2014, has evolved into one of the NHL's premier wingers, earning a place alongside other core players like Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner.

Nylander emphasized the mutual trust between the players and management, saying,

"It's huge as a player to feel that [management is] really investing in the core and betting on us."

He expressed his desire to chase the Stanley Cup with the team, stating,

"That's ultimately why I wanted to stay here for eight years."

The 27-year-old forward has already made a significant impact this season, boasting a franchise-record 17-game point streak. Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe acknowledged Nylander's growth, noting,

"He's on another level this season."

Leafs general manager Brad Treliving highlighted the challenges of managing cap space but affirmed their commitment to building a competitive team. William Nylander, in gratitude, acknowledged,

"I didn't do this by myself. Thanks to my teammates, coaching staff, and management, everybody that has believed in me, and especially the City of Toronto, the Leafs fans, and everything for all the support."

Maple Leafs' Keefe and Tavares Excited About Evolving William Nylander's Game Under Record-Breaking Contract

In response to the Toronto Maple Leafs' bold move to secure William Nylander's future, head coach Sheldon Keefe expressed his excitement about coaching Nylander under the new eight-year, $92 million contract. Keefe, sharing his thoughts through Maple Leafs reporter David Alter's tweet, emphasized his anticipation of working with the evolved version of Nylander, stating,

"We're excited to coach this version of Willy that he has evolved to over the years."

Captain Jonathan Tavares, a pivotal figure in the team's leadership, also conveyed confidence in Nylander's commitment to the Maple Leafs. According to Alter's tweet, Tavares expressed optimism, stating,

"I didn't have any doubts; it's just the beginning for him."

William Nylander's journey with the team has been marked by significant growth, evident in his impressive stats. The forward has tallied 198 goals and 484 points in 558 NHL games to date. His stellar performance this season includes a franchise-record 17-game point streak, boasting 12 goals and 27 points, placing him fifth overall in NHL scoring with 21 goals and 54 points in 37 games.