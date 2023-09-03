William Nylander's former teammate reveals $45,000,000 winger's modern day obsession

William Nylander, the dynamic winger for the Toronto Maple Leafs, made headlines in December 2018 when he signed a lucrative six-year, $45,000,000 contract with the team. Known for his on-ice prowess and scoring ability, Nylander has also earned attention for his active presence on social media platforms, particularly Instagram.

Recently, his former teammate, Rasmus Sandin, provided some insights into William Nylander's social media habits, shedding light on the flashy persona fans often see.

In an interview on the 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman asked Sandin about one thing people might not know about William Nylander. Sandin didn't hesitate to share a particular aspect of Nylander's personality, especially when it comes to his online presence.

"I think, you know, social media-wise and stuff," Sandin began, "He always wants to look a little cool on his Instagram posts, and you know everything is supposed to be a little flashy and, you know, stuff like that. But that's Willy."

Indeed, William Nylander's Instagram feed often features him in stylish attire. From his travels to his fashion choices, he has curated an image that exudes confidence.

However, Sandin went on to emphasize that there's more to Nylander than his social media persona.

"But he really cares," Sandin continued, "And if you're in his inner circle, too, being close to him, I mean, he's all about family, he's all about his friends, he does anything. If I'd call him right now and tell him to stop what he's doing and if he could do something for me, he would do it. So if you're in his inner circle and people know him, he's the best guy ever."

This behind-the-scenes glimpse into Nylander's character highlights the duality of his personality. While he may present a flashy and confident image on social media, he is also a deeply caring individual who places great importance on his relationships.

William Nylander's social media life

Recently, Nylander's social media presence once again drew attention during his family vacation in stunning Saint-Tropez. Against the backdrop of the Mediterranean, Nylander showcased a new and stylish hairstyle, capturing the essence of his luxurious vacation.

The NHL winger's posts often showcase his physique and fashion choices, but occasionally, they also include playful elements like duck lips, adding a touch of humor and personality to his online presence.