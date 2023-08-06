"Worst thing to happen": Fans react to Alex Ovechkin being very close to breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal record

As the NHL season progresses, fans are keeping a close eye on Alex Ovechkin, who is just 72 goals away from breaking the legendary Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal record of 894.
The prospect of witnessing 'The Great Eight' surpass 'The Great One' has ignited discussion and debate among hockey enthusiasts on Twitter.
One fan acknowledged Ovechkin's extraordinary talent and accepted the fact that he will eventually break the record. He said:
"Yes, he will; but it took him much longer. So, the record breaks, but the talent scale does not."
Another fan brought up Ovechkin's impressive 2007-08 season when he scored an incredible 65 goals, the most in the salary cap era.
"In 07-08, Ovi bashed in 65 (the most in the salary cap era). Let’s see him miraculously hit 72 this season!"
The question of timing became a focal point for another fan. He said:
"I mean he has the talent to do it this season. The question is how will his team do. If they’re competitive, he has a solid chance. Otherwise, most likely start of the 2024-25 season."
However, not all comments were complimentary or about Ovechkin's on-ice accomplishments. Some people expressed their dislike of the player due to his political leanings. One fan wrote on the possibility of the Russian player breaking Gretzky's record:
"I hope not. If he does it would be the worst thing to happen in hockey."
Regardless of when it happens, witnessing Alex Ovechkin surpass Gretzky's record will be a moment etched in NHL history. It will be a win for hockey, celebrating the extraordinary talent and dedication of a true hockey icon.
Alex Ovechkin's extraordinary pursuit to become the league's second-best goalscorer
At 37 years old, Alex Ovechkin continues to amaze the hockey world with his unmatched skill and tenacity. The Russian superstar, proudly donning the Washington Capitals jersey, is undeniably one of the greatest players in NHL history.
With an incredible 822 goals under his belt, Ovechkin stands second only to the legendary Wayne Gretzky in all-time NHL goal-scoring feat. A 13-time NHL All-Star, his career spans over 16 seasons, and he is now just 72 goals away from eclipsing Gretzky's historic record of 894 goals.
Alex Ovechkin's journey to greatness began in 2001 when he started his professional career with Dynamo Moscow in the Russian Super League. His talent caught the eye of the Capitals, who selected him first overall in the 2004 NHL Draft. Since making his NHL debut in 2005, Ovechkin has been a force to be reckoned with on the ice.
Ovechkin has showcased his scoring skills, recording four seasons with at least 100 points. His rookie season in 2005-06 was marked by an outstanding 106 points, followed by a career-best 65 goals and 112 points during the 2007-08 campaign. In 2008-09, he tallied 110 points, further solidifying his place among the elite.