"Worst uniform in league history": Winnipeg Jets' Royal Canadian Air Force-themed jerseys leaves NHL fans unimpressed

The Winnipeg Jets have unveiled their alternate jerseys for the upcoming hockey season, and they've taken a nostalgic approach by honoring the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF). The new jerseys, known as "the Forty-Eight," pay homage to the iconic RCAF Flyers' jerseys worn in 1948 when they clinched a gold medal.

The design of "the Forty-Eight" features prominent red and blue striping, reminiscent of the RCAF's colors, with a unique twist—the Winnipeg Jets logo replaces the classic RCAF roundel. The unveiling of these jerseys took place during Saturday's Fan Fest, creating quite a buzz among hockey enthusiasts and fans.

The Winnipeg Jets shared their excitement by posting a video of the jersey reveal on their social media platforms with the caption:

"It's time to FLY THE 'FOURTY-EIGHT."

The unveiling not only adds a fresh look to the team's alternate jerseys but also serves as a meaningful tribute to Canada's rich hockey history.

As with any major jersey reveal, fan reactions have poured in, showcasing a diverse range of opinions and sentiments. While some fans embrace the nod to history and tradition, others have expressed their views more critically.

One fan's reaction was particularly strong, stating:

"These might be the worst uniforms in league history, congratulations."

Another fan humorously noted,

"This is not what we meant when we said bring back the powder blue."

On a more nostalgic note, one fan shared a personal connection to the jerseys, saying,

"We wore these every year in St. Moritz Switzerland where the Olympics were held… leaving shorty to do it again!"

While opinions may vary, it's clear that the Winnipeg Jets' "the Forty-Eight" jerseys have sparked discussions and added an intriguing element to the upcoming hockey season.

Winnipeg Jets governor speaks about the new jerseys

Mark Chipman, who serves as the governor and executive chairman of both the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club and True North Sports + Entertainment, explained that the club's logo draws inspiration from the RCAF decal. He said,

“We are humbled to further share our appreciation for the selfless service of the men and women working and fighting for our country through our RCAF Flyers inspired specialty jersey for the upcoming season.”

The debut of these special jerseys is scheduled for the Jets' home game on Dec. 4, where they will face off against the Carolina Hurricanes. Throughout the season, the team will proudly don these jerseys for a total of 11 games.