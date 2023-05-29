Wyatt Johnston contract: How much does the Dallas Stars forward earn in salary?

Wyatt Johnston is the 20-year-old hockey centre for the Dallas Stars in the National Hockey League (NHL). The Stars chose the hockey star in the 1st round of the 2021 entry draft with the 23rd overall pick.

Johnston inked a three-year contract with the Dallas Stars on September 28, 2021, for $3 million. The contract comprises a $894,167 cap hit with an annual average salary of $1 million. Johnston’s contract has a $92,500 signing bonus with a $832,500 base salary. The contract has $80,000 in minors salary for the 2023-24 season.

The rising star, Johnston, holds prolific records of 41 points in 82 games. He also has 6 playoff points in 18 games until 2023-24. Johnston will be a Restricted Free Agent (RFA) by the end of the 2024-25 season when he turns 22.

Wyatt Johnston’s professional hockey career

Johnston finished his hockey career with the Toronto Marlboros of the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) in the 2018–19 campaign. He displayed extraordinary abilities by scoring 48 goals and providing 46 assists, totalling an impressive 94 points in his final season with the squad.

The Windsor Spitfires selected Johnston with the 6th overall pick in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection draft, demonstrating his ability had not gone unnoticed. On September 21, 2019, Johnston made his Ontario Hockey League (OHL) debut as a rookie, helping his team to a resounding 9-6 victory over the Peterborough Petes.

Wyatt Johnston showed off his skills despite the tragic cancellation of the season due to the COVID-19 epidemic. He scored a noteworthy 12 goals and dished out 18 assists for a total of 30 points in 53 games.

When talented Johnston joined the Windsor Spitfires for the 2021–22 season, his performance reached astounding new heights. With an excellent 124 points in 68 games, he led the league and the entire Canadian Hockey League (CHL) in scoring during the regular season.

Johnston demonstrated his superiority throughout the playoffs, scoring an incredible 41 points in 25 games to secure the OHL's top rank. Despite his outstanding efforts, the Spitfires were unable to advance to the championships, losing in a heartbreaking manner to the Hamilton Bulldogs in game 7.

On October 13, 2022, Johnston made his historic NHL debut while playing against the Nashville Predators. He achieved this by becoming the first adolescent to represent the Stars since Miro Heiskanen did so in 2018. He is also the first teenager from North America since Jamie Langenbrunner and Todd Harvey did so in 1994.

