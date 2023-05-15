Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews made it clear during the team’s end-of-year media availability on Monday. He wants to stay with the organization long-term.

Matthews has been the focal point of the Maple Leafs since being selected first overall in the 2016 NHL Draft. Some NHL fans have expressed their doubts about his ability to lead the team to success in the playoffs. One fan took issue with Matthews’ lack of responsibility for the team’s playoff failures, stating:

"Auston Matthews has never taken a smidgen of responsibility for the #Leafs playoff failure. Nor did he incriminate himself today, coming into a contract year. It's all about money and entitlement." - @Berger_BYTES

This sentiment suggests that Matthews’ focus on his own contract negotiations could be clouding his ability to prioritize the team’s success.

Another fan criticized Matthews’ performance in the playoffs, claiming that:

“Auston Matthews wants to run it back every year but when it's time to perform, he disappears.” - @awano_lol

This statement implies that Matthews has not been able to elevate his game when it matters most. Fans are left frustrated with his inability to perform in the clutch.

Another fan took issue with Matthews’ contract, saying:

“There wasn't a single moment of the playoffs where Auston Matthews wasn't outplayed. He's a good player, but not worth his contract.” @realcdnrhetoric

This statement suggests that while Matthews is undoubtedly a talented player, he may not be worth the high price tag that comes with his contract.

Another fan expressed doubt about the Maple Leafs chances of winning with Matthews as their franchise player:

"You can't win if Auston Matthews is your franchise player." - @BB_inUkraine

Despite these criticisms, Matthews remains committed to the Maple Leafs and focused on achieving success with the team.

A look at Auston Matthews's NHL career

Matthews was selected first overall in the 2016 NHL Draft. His exceptional talent positioned him as a potential franchise player for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Growing up, Auston Matthews idolized players from the Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes, such as Shane Doan and Daniel Briere. They inspired him to pursue a professional hockey career.

He excelled at every level of the game, setting records with the United States Under-18 team before taking an unconventional path to the NHL. Instead of opting for major junior or college hockey, Matthews honed his skills during a one-and-done NHL prep season in Switzerland, where he impressed with the ZSC Lions.

Matthews made his NHL debut in 2016, and it was a record-breaking debut. He became the first player in the modern era to score four goals in his first NHL game.

Matthews's exceptional performance during the 2021-22 season earned him the Hart Trophy as the league's most valuable player. This made him the first Maple Leafs player to win the award since the 1954-55 season.

