"You literally misquoted Torts you crook" - NHL fans criticize Paul Bissonnette for spreading misinformation on X

NHL player turned media personality Paul Bissonnette was recently the center of the storm. A humorous exchange unfolded on X when Bissonnette misquoted Flyers coach John Tortorella, leading to playful criticism from eagle-eyed NHL fans.

The incident began when Bissonnette shared a post on X, quoting Tortorella:

"I wouldn't know Cutter from a glory hole in the wall."

Bissonnette playfully captioned the post,

"Just an insane out-of-pocket quote from Torts in last night’s presser. Flyers are savages. I wouldn’t want to be on the wrong side of this one. #LetsGoFlyers."

However, astute fans quickly pointed out that Tortorella's actual statement was,

"I wouldn't know Cutter from a hole in the wall."

In reality, Bissonnette had a hidden reference to Scott Hartnell, and some fans didn't get it.

Bissonnette posted a follow-up tweet, stating to give a clue,

"Lots of misinformation on this platform guys be careful. Just a heads up."

But some fans still didn't get it and reacted on X.

One fan, not missing the opportunity, tweeted,

"You literally misquoted Torts, you crook."

Another expressed frustration, tweeting,

"That's not exactly what he said ... drives me nuts when people post inaccurate quotes!"

A third fan sarcastically alluded to Bissonnette's credibility, tweeting,

"Someone on this app said you’re a hockey analyst, lots of misinformation indeed."

The John Tortorella response, Paul Bissonnette quoted

Cutter Gauthier was pivotal in the United States' recent world junior championship victory. He was traded from the Philadelphia Flyers to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

The exchange involved acquiring defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round draft pick in return for Gauthier. The Flyers had initially selected Gauthier with the fifth pick in the 2022 NHL draft. They envisioned him as a cornerstone for their future once he completed his sophomore year at Boston College.

Gauthier, 19, contributed two goals and 12 points in seven games during the U.S.'s gold medal-winning campaign at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

Despite the initial expectations, Gauthier expressed his disinterest in playing for the Flyers, which led to a straightforward response from coach John Tortorella.

"Then, we don't want you," Tortorella said, "I don't know Cutter from a hole in the wall ... I'm not too interested in talking about him. I rather talk about Jamie. He's the guy who's coming here."

The focus shifted to Jamie Drysdale, the defenseman acquired in the trade.