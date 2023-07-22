A recent Twitter post featuring a graphic comparing Colorado Avalanche right winger Cole Caufield to soccer legend Lionel Messi has ignited a fierce debate among NHL enthusiasts.

The caption, "short kings," alluding to their relatively diminutive statures, further fueled the discussion.

While some fans applauded the comparison, praising Caufield's exceptional skills and undeniable talent, others were quick to dismiss the analogy, arguing that comparing a hockey player to a soccer superstar is like comparing apples to oranges.

Twitter exploded with passionate reactions to the tweet:

Hershey @SharmaHersh @BR_OpenIce do not put Cole caufield near the goat bro

nicholas @saichdawggies @BR_OpenIce Comparing Caufield to messi? Wowwww

BigFlamesGuy @BigFlamesGuy @BR_OpenIce Messi had to take growth enhancers and was still short

Danny @Danny75866454 @BR_OpenIce Ts was so random

Caufield's rise in the NHL has been nothing short of impressive, earning him the nickname "short king" due to his dynamic play despite being undersized. On the other hand, Lionel Messi is hailed as one of the greatest soccer players of all time, boasting an unrivaled record of achievements.

As the debate rages on, it's clear that both players have their unique strengths and have left an indelible mark on their respective sports. Only time will tell if Caufield can emulate Messi's legendary status in the NHL.

When NHL legend Alexander Ovechkin met Leo Messi

In a serendipitous meeting of two sporting giants, the NHL's legendary forward Alexander Ovechkin had the rare opportunity to meet the soccer superstar Lionel Messi in 2018. The encounter took place at Fed Ex Field in Landover, Md., where Messi was preparing for Argentina's friendly match against El Salvador.

For Ovechkin, accustomed to meeting adoring fans, this meeting with Messi was a dream come true. Standing alongside his teammate Evgeny Kuznetsov and former Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III, the gathering became a star-studded affair.

In awe of Messi's status as one of the world's best athletes, Ovechkin expressed his admiration for the soccer legend. He recognized the significance of the moment, referring to it as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet the current best player in soccer."

At the time of the encounter, Messi was dominating La Liga with impressive performances for FC Barcelona, scoring 32 goals in 28 games at the age of 27.

Meanwhile, Ovechkin was making waves in the NHL, on track to potentially secure the Rocket Richard Trophy as the league's leading goal-scorer with 47 goals in 73 games for the Washington Capitals.

An ardent Barcelona fan and Messi enthusiast, Ovechkin regarded the meeting as a tremendous honor. Comparing Messi's stature to legendary athletes like Michael Jordan, Mark Messier and Wayne Gretzky, Ovechkin emphasized the magnitude of meeting such an esteemed figure.

Eager to commemorate the occasion, Ovechkin presented Messi with a signed No. 8 Capitals jersey, symbolizing the mutual respect shared between the two sporting greats.

