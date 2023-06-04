Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel might not be aware of the situation he has created. Actually, it's not Jack Eichel's fault, but it's his face that is at the center of a growing Reddit debate.

NHL fans are known for their passionate support of their favorite teams and players, but they also have a knack for injecting humor into the mix. A recent post on NHL Reddit surrounding "Jack Eichel" had left fans in stitches. They drew amusing comparisons between Eichel and Marv, one of the bumbling thieves from the iconic movie Home Alone.

(Credit: Havoc_XXI on reddit)

The post quickly gained traction, generating a flurry of comments and reactions from fans across the online community. Fans were quick to agree with the comparison, finding the resemblance between Eichel and Marv uncanny.

One fan humorously remarked,

"If they ever needed to cast a live-action Beavis and Butthead, Jack should be first on the list to play Beavis."

Another fan drew a parallel between Eichel and Marv's partner in crime, Bill (Alex Winter) from Bill and Ted. He suggests that the two characters could be long-lost relatives. The fan humorously quipped,

"Looks like Marv and Bill from Bill and Ted had a kid."

The thread continued with fans sharing their own amusing observations and comparisons. One fan enthusiastically supported the initial post, stating,

"Haha, that's a great comparison! Eichel definitely has the Beavis vibe going on."

The NHL Reddit community has always been a hub of lively discussion, camaraderie, and good-natured banter among fans. The ability to find humor in the everyday happenings of the NHL and draw entertaining comparisons is just one example of the community's vibrant spirit.

These light-hearted exchanges not only provide a welcome break from the intensity of the game but also bring fans together.

Does Jack Eichel look like Marv from Home Alone?

Exploring Jack Eichel's contract details.

Jack Eichel, a 26-year-old center for the Vegas Golden Knights, is currently earning a salary of $10,000,000 with a corresponding cap hit for the 2023-24 season. Eichel was selected as the 2nd overall pick by the Sabres in the 2015 entry draft. Throughout his career, he has signed two contracts with a combined value of $91,325,000.

Over the course of his 8-season career in the NHL, Eichel has played in 476 games, accumulating a total of 446 points. In the playoffs, he has contributed 20 points in 18 games. Eichel will become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season when he reaches the age of 29.

