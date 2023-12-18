NHL Fantasy Hockey goalie rankings 2023: Best and worst picks for your team in Week 11

Selecting which goalies to start in NHL fantasy can keep even the most knowledgeable manager awake. Most NHL teams are approaching 30 games, so most goalie situations are solidified across the league.

Goaltending is one of the most intense jobs in professional sports, so it means bad games and injuries are unavoidable. Also, losing streaks and historical matchup data significantly affect how NHL fantasy managers react to goalie news every single day.

As we enter a new NHL fantasy week, let's look at the goalies you should play and some to avoid.

Best NHL fantasy hockey goalie options for Week 11

#1. Cam Talbot - Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings have the fourth-best record in the Western Conference because Cam Talbot is surprisingly 13-5-2 after 20 games. Furthermore, he ranks fourth with a .926 save percentage (SV%) and second with a 2.02 goals-against average (GAA) amongst netminders who have played at least 10 games.

Cam Talbot, Los Angeles Kings

Even though the Kings play a back-to-back on Tuesday and Wednesday, their weekly schedule features several favorable matchups against the San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken, and Calgary Flames, with all three ranking in the bottom half of the conference standings.

#2. Alexandar Georgiev - Colorado Avalanche

Alexandar Georgiev is back on the list again this week, and despite being 2-2-0 with a 3.00 GAA and .897 SV% in his previous five games, the Colorado Avalanche have a pretty easy schedule heading into the holiday break.

Alexandar Georgiev, Colorado Avalanche

With games every other day starting on Tuesday, the Avalanche travel to Chicago to play the Blackhawks (32nd) before returning home to face the Ottawa Senators (29th) and Arizona Coyotes (19th).

Whether Georgiev starts all three or gets a game off, Colorado wants to create space for themselves atop the Central Division and should run with their star goalie all week, making him a viable NHL fantasy option yet again.

#3. Martin Jones - Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs destroyed the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, with Martin Jones recording a 38 save, 7-0 shutout win in his second game back after a recent recall from the AHL.

Martin Jones, Toronto Maple Leafs

Although he ranks behind Ilya Samsonov (5-1-5) on the depth chart, the Maple Leafs have a crucial matchup against the New York Rangers (3rd) on Tuesday, followed by games with the Buffalo Sabres (24th) and Columbus Blue Jackets (28th).

Considering the games are spread out, and Toronto is desperate for points to stay ahead in a tightly contested Atlantic Division, there's a chance the team continues to roll with the hot hand. Although a small sample size, Jones is 3-0-0 with a 1.85 GAA and .949 SV% in 2023-24.

Worst goalie options for NHL fantasy hockey for Week 11

#1. Stuart Skinner - Edmonton Oilers

After helping the Edmonton Oilers reach an eight-game win streak, Stuart Skinner is 7-1-0 in his last eight starts. Although several issues are plaguing the lineup, including dropping their previous two games, Skinner has some of the worst numbers (.885 SV% and 3.04 GAA) for netminders who have played over 20 games already.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers

Ahead of the holiday break, the Oilers are in the New York metropolitan area with three games in four days. They have the New York Islanders (Tuesday) and a lethal back-to-back against the Rangers and New Jersey Devils on Thursday and Friday.

As the Oilers' best option between the pipes, Skinner will play at least two of these games, if not all three, as the club continues to recover from a poor start against some elite teams this week.

#2. Jacob Markstrom - Calgary Flames

On Dec. 5, 2023, Jacob Markstrom left practice with a broken finger earlier in the month, leaving the Flames with Dan Vladar and Dustin Wolf to take over the crease. Although the team managed a 2-3-2 record in his absence, they don't have any favorable matchups this week with their star goalie back in the rotation.

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames

The fourth-best Eastern Conference team, the Florida Panthers, will be in Calgary on Monday night before the club leaves for California with games against the Anaheim Ducks and Kings to finish the week.

Considering the Panthers humiliated the Oilers on the weekend, and the Kings are quietly a top-10 team, the Flames may keep these teams on their toes. However, the schedule isn't doing Markstrom any favors upon his return to game action.

#3. Devon Levi & Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen - Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres almost qualified for the playoffs last season. Still, as the endless rebuild continues, the team has opted to employ two young, unproven netminders, Devon Levi and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, this year.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres

Unfortunately, the duo and Eric Comrie combined for a 13-16-3 record with a 3.18 GAA and a .893 SV%. Considering they have given up 104 goals, that's the sixth-worst total in the NHL.

Even though the Sabres have a favorable matchup against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, their schedule ends with games against the red-hot Maple Leafs and the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers. Moreover, Buffalo faces tough competition this week, meaning their netminders should be avoided in NHL fantasy.