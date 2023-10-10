NHL Pride Tape controversy explained: All you need to know about LGBTQ+ friendly gesture reportedly being banned

The NHL among other major professional sports leagues in recent years has made strides in promoting diversity and inclusion within the sport.

One such symbol of their commitment had been the introduction of the NHL Pride Tape, a colorful adhesive tape that has been used by players to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The tape was introduced with the intention of sending a clear message to the hockey community — the sport is for everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

However, according to recent reports, the league is banning the use of Pride Tape for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

With the new season now knocking on the door, the report by Outsports comes has come as a shock for fans an analysts alike.

Earlier, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman had made another eyebrow raising statement when he clarified that players would not be permitted to wear speciality sweaters during warmups, due to the “distraction” that they create. This restriction applied to Pride events as well.

On October 5, the NHL sent a memo to all teams clarifying the ‘special initiatives’ that they could participate in including the like of Pride Night stating that they could celebrate any initiative they want as long as the league's dress code is being adhered to.

The NHL is not the first major proffessional sports league in America to take such a step. The MLB too faced its fair share of controversy earlier this year when they decided against putting Pride logos on players’ uniforms going forward.

The league and NHLPA are yet to comment on this emerging development.

What is the history behind NHL's Pride Tape?

The Pride Tape has been around for long in the NHL. The Edmonton Oilers were the first team to display the multicolored tape as part of their Annual Skills Competition at Rexall Place back in 2016.

In fact, it was former Oilers captain Andrew Ference's idea to contact the creators of Pride Tape and have them on display as the players took to the ice.

Expand Tweet

Back in 2013, the NHL and NHLPA had also partnered with You Can Play, an organization dedicated to promoting equality among all athletes without holding into regard their sexual orientation.

While the league has taken multiple measures in the past to promote inclusivity, its recent actions have case a shadow of doubt on their plans going forward.

The NHL's decision to ban Pride Tape has predictably kicked up a storm on social media. How they proceed with the matter could make or break their commitment towards making hockey truly a sport for all.