The NHL referee Chris Rooney, who was in charge of Game 2 between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights, has come under fire from the fans with many accusing him of his poor officiating throughout the game.

Game 2 between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights was an intense and physically demanding battle, resulting in a combined total of 148 penalty minutes for both teams.

During Game 2, Chris Rooney handed out 10-minute misconduct penalties to Matthew Tkachuk, Anthony Duclair, and Casey Fitzgerald. Additionally, Eric Staal received a misconduct penalty for abusing the officials.

Rooney's decisions have sparked numerous questions on Twitter regarding his officiating, particularly as all these penalized players belonged to the Florida Panthers.

"Chris Rooney is the worst ref I have ever seen in my f*ck*ing life he's making hockey a P*SSY sport"

Trizkoh @Trizkoh Chris Rooney is the worst ref I have ever seen in my fucking life he’s making hockey a PUSSY sport twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Chris Rooney is the worst ref I have ever seen in my fucking life he’s making hockey a PUSSY sport twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Quaid Akins @Quaider16 Chris Rooney and Steve Kozari making a joke of the NHL, if only it was funny. Chris Rooney and Steve Kozari making a joke of the NHL, if only it was funny.

Wyatt Delise @WDelise Chris Rooney should be done reffing the finals after this, misconducts my ass Chris Rooney should be done reffing the finals after this, misconducts my ass

reshi @reshiDFS Conn Smythe award coming down to the wire between Steve Kozari and Chris Rooney Conn Smythe award coming down to the wire between Steve Kozari and Chris Rooney

Josh Appel @JoshAppel Personally, I’m here to watch Steve Kozari and Chris Rooney in the Stanley Cup and not one of the league’s top superstars. Personally, I’m here to watch Steve Kozari and Chris Rooney in the Stanley Cup and not one of the league’s top superstars.

Jaedon Leslie @jaedonleslie Hey Chris Rooney just a reminder it’s the playoffs… @NHL fix your reffing! Hey Chris Rooney just a reminder it’s the playoffs… @NHL fix your reffing!

Tripps Traveler @gocards927 @BobbyboFosho @andystrickland Panthers getting their ass kicked and we’ve got the one guy whose worried about Chris Rooney @BobbyboFosho @andystrickland Panthers getting their ass kicked and we’ve got the one guy whose worried about Chris Rooney

Berubes Beer League Blues @BobbyboFosho @andystrickland Rigged by Chris Rooney and his crew. Paid off by Foley. Most biased finals in history @andystrickland Rigged by Chris Rooney and his crew. Paid off by Foley. Most biased finals in history

Beat The Golden Knights In SCF(Panthers Version) @SuperSenpaiZ Chris Rooney is another ref is getting the axe after tonight as well Chris Rooney is another ref is getting the axe after tonight as well

Despite being an experienced NHL referee, currently officiating his sixth Stanley Cup Finals, Chris Rooney is not the only official to face criticism for their decisions in the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs, raising concerns among league authorities.

2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Two

The number of 10-minute misconducts issued in Game 2 ultimately turned against the Florida Panthers who were humiliated by the Vegas Golden Knights with a resounding 7-2 victory.

The Vegas Golden Knights lead the series 2-0 and are now only two wins away from hoisting their first-ever Stanley Cup. Game 3 takes place on Thursday, June 8 at the FLA Live Arena in Florida.

A look into the officiating career of Chris Rooney

Chris Rooney joined the NHL as a minor league referee in 1999 when he was 24 years old. After spending three seasons in the minors, he earned a promotion to the role of a full-time NHL referee in 2002.

His first NHL regular season game took place in November 2000 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Atlanta Thrashers. Wearing the number 5 on his back, Rooney has been officiating in the NHL for over 20 years.

In his NHL officiating career, Ronney has officiated over 1300 regular season games. He's also officiated the 2012, 2013, 2018, 2019, and 2022 Stanley Cup Finals. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finals marked his sixth Cup Finals appearance in his officiating career.

