NHL Rewind: When Mario Lemieux scored 4 goals in the third period against Montreal in 1997

Known by the moniker "The Magnificent One," Mario Lemieux was one of the greatest players to ever put on a Penguins jersey and skate on NHL ice. During his playing career, he was best known for his speed and trickery and was dubbed by many as a gifted playmaker.

Mario Lemieux was the first overall pick for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 1984 NHL draft and went on to spend his entire career with the Penguins. He spent 17 seasons in the NHL and won the Stanley Cup twice.

During his stint in the NHL, Lemieux produced some of the greatest moments on ice that are impossible to forget. Among all of his greatest moments, one that is still part of the conversation today is his four goals that were scored in a single period.

The Penguins were up against Montreal in front of the latter's 20,000 home crowd. The hosts were already 2-1 down when the matchup reached the third period. Little did the NHL world know that Lemieux was about to bag four before the final whistle.

With 31 seconds remaining on the clock, Lemieux received a rebound from his goaltender Patrick Lalime and netted it in an empty goal.

His fourth goal helped the Penguins secure a 5-2 win over Montreal that day. Following a four-goal period, Mario Lemieux tied with 10 other players on the list to do the same. In his NHL playing career, Lemieux has had three or more goals on 39 occasions. This was a moment that still holds a special place for Penguins fans and millions of others who witnessed the remarkable accomplishment.

For his remarkable accomplishments, Mario Lemieux was included in the 1997 Hockey Hall of Fame. On January 24, 2006, "The Magnificent One" decided to hang up his boots forever due to the increased risk of artificial fibrillation.

The Penguins have won three Stanley Cups under Mario Lemieux's ownership

Lemieux had already become the owner of the Penguins even before announcing his retirement. He purchased the team in 1999 for $107 million as a result of the team's bankruptcy. Under his ownership, the Penguins managed to win the 2009, 2016, and 2017 Stanley Cups. Overall, Lemieux won five Stanley Cups, two as a player and three as an owner.

