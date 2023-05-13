Norway vs Kazakhstan: Group B How to watch, live streaming, channel list and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

The 2023 IIHF World Championship is fast approaching, and Norway and Kazakhstan are gearing up to compete in one of the most anticipated ice hockey events of the year. With the tournament set to take place in Tampere, Finland and Riga, Latvia, ice hockey enthusiasts worldwide can look forward to an action-packed tournament full of thrilling games and intense battles.

Norway vs Kazakhstan: Match Details

Norway and Kazakhstan will face off in a thrilling match at the 2023 IIHF World Championship on May 13, 2023. The game is scheduled to start at 7:20 p.m. local time in Kazakhstan, which is 3:20 p.m. in Norway. The match will take place at Arena Riga in Latvia.

Norway vs Kazakhstan: Streaming Options

For Norwegian viewers, the game will be available to watch on the Viaplay Group TV channel. On the other hand, viewers in Kazakhstan can catch the game on the BasSport TV channel.

North American viewers can watch the 2023 IIHF World Championship on TSN and the NHL Network. NHL Network will air all games featuring Team USA, selected pool play games, and both semifinal and medal games. For games not available on NHL Network, fans can stream them on Fubo, which offers a free trial, or ESPN+.

Ice hockey enthusiasts worldwide can look forward to exciting action during the 2023 IIHF World Championship.

A Preview of the 2023 IIHF World Championship Matchup

The upcoming match between both the teams at the 2023 IIHF World Championship is set to be an intriguing encounter, with both teams looking to make their mark in the tournament. The two sides have only met once in the past six years, with Norway coming out on top with a 3-1 victory during the 2021 World Cup group stage.

Norwegian's preparation for the tournament hasn't been ideal, with the team only managing two victories in their 10 test matches. Their attacking line has struggled with consistency, and they have had difficulty scoring against top teams like Finland and Sweden. However, they will be looking to rely on their experience and the confidence gained from their previous victory over Kazakhstan to come out on top in this match.

On the other hand, Kazakhstan has only played four friendly matches this year, with mixed results. They have secured comfortable victories against South Korea but suffered defeats against the Russians (U25) and Belarusians. Their performances in the last World Cup were also unsatisfactory, with only one win against Italy.

