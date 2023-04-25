Patrick Kane landing spots: Top 3 teams for Stanley Cup champion after his stint with New York Rangers

Patrick Kane was one of the hottest commodities before the NHL Trade Deadline drew to a close in March. He was linked to many teams, but he got to make the final call owing to the no-trade clause in his contract and chose to play at Madison Square Garden, home of the New York Rangers.

Kane is set to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) after the end of the 2022-23 NHL season. The Rangers are currently tied 2-2 in their first round of the playoffs against the unexpected New Jersey Devils.

If the Rangers fail to make the Stanley Cup Finals this year, Kane may look to other teams across the league to add yet another Championship Trophy to his name.

#1. Toronto Maple Leafs was Patrick Kane's second option

Toronto would have been Kane's second option as he grew up just over the border. The Leafs signed Ryan O'Reilly in March and he too is set to become an UFA at the end of this season. The Leafs are currently leading 3-1 against the Bolts in the first round of the playoffs.

The Leafs look locked in to make a deep playoff run and may even go on to win the Stanley Cup. Come next season, they might let O'Reilly walk and sign Patrick Kane to a contract or maybe figure out a couple to accommodate both their salary caps.

#2. New Jersey Devils need Patrick Kane's experience

The Devils had an amazing regular season with a stellar 52-22-8 record and finished second in the Metropolitan Division. They currently play Kane's current team, the New York Rangers, in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

They were down 2-0, losing both home games, but have now tied the series at 2-2 heading back to New Jersey for Game 5 on Thursday night.

Young players like Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier are currently leading an inexperienced Devils squad that has six players playing in the postseason for the first time. Kane could be a key contributor to this young squad next season and help them with the experience they're clearly lacking.

#3. Patrick Kane re-signs with the New York Rangers

Patrick Kane is a New York native and this was one of the big reasons he signed for the team after leaving the Chicago Blackhawks. He is a great veteran addition to the team and the Rangers are currently tied 2-2 with the NJ Devils.

The Rangers are looking to contend for the Stanley Cup this year with a lot of veterans and youngsters on the team. Regardless of how their season ends, the Rangers would to re-sign Kane for at least another year.

