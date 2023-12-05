Patrick Kane trade: 3 best landing spots for Red Wings star if stint turns sour ft. Chicago Blackhawks

The Patrick Kane sweepstakes came to an end as the American forward signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings.

Kane has yet to make his debut, but that is expected to happen very soon. When the winger does make his Red Wings debut, he will be in the top six and play a key role in their offense.

However, reports indicated that if Detroit is out of a playoff spot by the trade deadline, Kane and the Red Wings are in an agreement they would look to move the American forward.

If that does come to fruition, here are three potential landing spots for Kane.

3 landing spots for Patrick Kane

#1, Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars were rumored to be interested in Patrick Kane, but the Buffalo, New York native opted to sign with the Detroit Red Wings.

The Stars are a legitimate Stanley Cup contender, and adding Kane, who isn't making much salary-wise, could make a lot of sense. Kane could slide into a role on the second or third line and add some depth to scoring for Dallas.

By adding Kane, the Stars would be that much deeper and better offensively and be a real threat to come out of the Western Conference.

#2, Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers were also in the running to sign Patrick Kane but came up just short.

If Detroit can't make a run at a playoff spot, going to the Panthers makes sense for both sides involved. Kane had some interest in Florida, and the Panthers need more scoring, which is what the former No. 1 pick brings to the lineup.

By adding Kane, Florida would be one of the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference and make a run toward the Stanley Cup.

#3, Chicago Blackhawks

The final club is Patrick Kane's former team, the Chicago Blackhawks.

Kane will have his jersey retired by the Blackhawks when he retires from the NHL in a few years. Although Kane is expected to be traded to a Stanley Cup contender if the Red Wings don't make the playoffs, perhaps he wants to return home to Chicago.

Kane would get to play with Connor Bedard and add some excitement for Blackhawks fans for the final few months when Chicago won't have much to play for.