Paulina Gretzky goes for ride in a Cadillac Eldorado with husband Dustin Johnson and Wayne Gretzky

Paulina Gretzky, wife of professional golfer Dustin Johnson and daughter of ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, recently took to Instagram to share an exciting moment with her fans. The social media influencer posted a story featuring herself, her husband, and her father enjoying a ride in a classic 1961 Cadillac Eldorado.

Gretzky's Instagram story showcased the trio basking in the nostalgia of the vintage beauty, cruising down the streets with smiles on their faces. The Cadillac Eldorado, renowned for its elegance and timeless design, perfectly complemented the Gretzky family's stylish presence.

Paulina, known for her vibrant personality and love for sharing special moments, didn't miss her chance to capture the unique experience. Fans eagerly followed along, delighting in the glimpse of this extraordinary family outing.

As Paulina Gretzky continues to make waves both online and offline, her Instagram story serves as a beautiful snapshot of a cherished memory, bringing joy to her followers and leaving them eager for more glimpses into her extraordinary life.

Paulina Gretzky Celebrates Husband's Birthday with Golf and Family Fun

Paulina Gretzky recently celebrated her husband Dustin Johnson's birthday in a way that came as no surprise to their fans. The couple spent the day at what is believed to be Gozzer Ranch, an upscale golfing retreat in Idaho.

To commemorate the occasion, the 34-year-old shared a reel of clips on Instagram, offering a glimpse into their day on the golf course. The video featured scenes of the picturesque golfing venue and showcased the swings of both Gretzky and Johnson. Accompanied by Morgan Wallen's popular track "Everything I Love," she captioned the post with "happy birthday hubby" and a heart emoji.

In addition to the golfing footage, Gretzky also shared the same reel on her Instagram story. She followed it up with a heartwarming family photo that included her two sons, her mother, and her father Wayne Gretzky. The snapshot captured Paulina donning a stylish denim-on-denim outfit, standing between her father and husband. Her sons were dressed in matching Patagonia quarter-zips, while Johnson sported a Patagonia jacket and was seen holding a colorful birthday cake.

Paulina Gretzky's Instagram stories

The story also included a video of the breathtaking landscape surrounding them. In the footage, Johnson, his father Scott, the two boys, and Wayne Gretzky were seated in a vintage white Cadillac, emphasizing the family's bond and love for classic cars.

