Philadelphia Flyers vs Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | Nov 3rd 2023

The Philadelphia Flyers are set to go on the road to play the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, November 3 at 7 p.m. ET. These two teams played on Wednesday night in Buffalo, with the home team winning 5-2.

The game goes down at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 3 and can be seen on Sportsnet in Canada and MSG and NHL Network in the States.

Philadelphia Flyers preview

The Philadelphia Flyers (4-5-1) are on a three-game losing streak while averaging 3.2 goals per game which ranks 14th in the NHL. Meanwhile, Philadelphia is allowing 3.3 goals per game which ranks 24th, and their special teams have struggled this season.

The Flyers have been led by Travis Konecny who has 11 points, Travis Sanheim has 10 points, Cam Atkinson has nine points, Sean Couturier has eight points, and Joel Farabee has recorded seven points.

Buffalo Sabres preview

The Buffalo Sabres have been led by Jeff Skinner who has recorded 10 points in as many games. Rasmus Dahlin, Casey Mittelstadt, and Tage Thompson have nine points, while Dylan Cozens and Alex Tuch have seven points.

The Sabres are 5-5 and have won two games in a row while are 3-1 in their last four. Buffalo's offense has been decent as they average 3.2 goals per game which ranks 14th while allowing 2.9 goals per game which ranks 11th.

Philadelphia Flyers lines

Forwards

Tippett-Couturier-Atkinson

Konecny-Frost-Foerster

Farabee-Cates-Brink

Deslauriesrs-Laughton-Hathaway

Defensemen

Sanehim-York

Seeler-Walker

Zamula-Belpedio

Goalies

Ersson

Peterson

Buffalo Sabres lines

Forwards

Greenway-Thompson-Biro

Skinner-Mittelstadt-Peterka

Jost-Cozens-Olofsson

Girgensons-Krebs-Okposo

Defensemen

Dahlin-Samuelsson

Power-Jokiharju

Clifton-Johnson

Goalies

Luukkonen

Levi

Flyers vs. Sabres: Odds & Prediction

The Philadelphia Flyers are +154 underdogs while the Buffalo Sabres are -185 favorites. The over/under is set at 6.5 with the over juiced to -130.

The Flyers have struggled as of late which is due to goaltender Carter Hart being injured, as Philadelphia is now playing their backup and third-string goalie. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, meanwhile, has taken over as the Sabres goalie and has played well this season.

Buffalo's offense should be too much for Ersson as the Sabres cruise to a win here.

Prediction: Sabres 5, Flyers 2

