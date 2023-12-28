Philadelphia Flyers vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 28th 2023

The Philadelphia Flyers vs Vancouver Canucks matchup is set to take place at Rogers Arena on Thursday, December 28, with puck drop scheduled for 10:00 PM ET. Hockey enthusiasts can catch the action live on NBCS-PH and ESPN+.

Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview

As the Flyers hit the ice in Vancouver, they find themselves in the midst of a commendable season, showcasing their prowess on the defensive end. However, their offensive output has been a point of concern, averaging 2.97 goals per game.

The trio of Travis Konecny, Joel Farabee and Sean Couturier has shouldered a significant share of the scoring burden, accounting for 36 goals and 36 assists. Despite their impressive contributions, the Flyers acknowledge the need for improved offensive depth, as only five skaters have managed to find the back of the net seven times or more.

Vancouver Canucks Game Preview

The Vancouver Canucks have been lighting up the scoreboard, averaging an impressive 3.86 goals per game. In their last four outings, they have notched an astounding 19 goals. Leading the charge for the Canucks are the dynamic trio of J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser, who have combined for an impressive 52 goals and 77 assists. However, what sets the Canucks apart is their well-rounded offensive attack.

Beyond the top line, players like Ilya Mikheyev, Andrei Kuzmenko and Sam Lafferty have made substantial contributions, combining for 27 goals and 28 assists. The offensive onslaught extends to the blue line, with defensemen Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek chipping in with 12 goals and 61 assists, providing an additional dimension to the team's scoring.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Vancouver Canucks: Head-to-Head

Throughout 23 games played until today, the Philadelphia Flyers have secured 12 victories, while the Vancouver Canucks have notched 11 wins. The teams have not encountered any draws in the 23 games played. Two shootout (PS) wins for both Flyers and Canucks. The average number of goals per match for the Philadelphia Flyers is 2.3, while the Vancouver Canucks have a higher average at three goals per match. The overall average of 5.3 goals per game between the two teams.

Flyers vs Canucks: Prediction

The Vancouver Canucks, with a favorable odd of -163, are anticipated to secure a victory as they demonstrated great prowess in their recent 7-4 win against the San Jose Sharks on December 23.

Despite the Philadelphia Flyers' resilient effort in their last game, with a 7-6 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, the odds for the Flyers stand at +138, suggesting they are the underdogs in the upcoming matchup with an over/under set at 6 goals.

Flyers vs Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Canucks to win the game.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Canucks to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: J.T. Miller to score: Yes.