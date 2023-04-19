Philipp Grubauer contract: How much does the Seattle Kraken goalie earn in salary?

Since his first NHL shutout against the New York Islanders, Philipp Grubauer has earned a stellar reputation as a goaltender for the Seattle Kraken.

The goaltender inked a six-year contract for $35.4 million with the Seattle Kraken in 2021. The contract carries a cap hit and annual average salary (AAV) of $5.9 million, respectively. Grubauer’s contract has $6.2 million as the base salary and a minor salary of $6.2 million for the 2022-23 NHL season.

The Kraken goalie was chosen with the 112th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2010 entry draft to start his professional career with the Washington Capitals.

Grubauer has rapidly risen to the league's top due to his incredible talent. He budded as a minor leaguer in the Ontario Hockey League with the Windsor Spitfires in 2010, winning the Memorial Cup.

The star goaltender’s impressive skills earned him a $1.9 million three-year contract with the Capitals in 2010.

Grubauer and Brooks Orpik were traded to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for a second-round NHL entry draft pick in 2018. The Avalanche signed Grubauer to a three-year, $10 million contract extension the day after the trade.

Philipp Grubauer served the Avalanche for the next three seasons with an outstanding record, but walked out as a restricted free agent in 2021 after not being able to come to terms with the team.

The Kraken goalie will be an unrestricted free agent by the end of the 2026-27 season, when he turns 35.

Philipp Grubauer’s early career

German hockey star Grubauer has played 308 games and 33 playoff games in 11 seasons.

Philipp Grubauer started playing hockey at 15 for the Starbulls U18 squad in his native Rosenheim, Germany. He participated in 23 games for the U18 team and an extra five games for the senior team during the 2007-2008 season.

The Seattle Kraken are enjoying his performances, especially after defeating the Colorado Avalanche in their first-ever playoff game.

Poll : 0 votes