Pierre-Edouard Bellemare has already lit the lamp. In the opening game of the playoff series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare made history by becoming the first player to score. The goal came with 18:41 left in the first period. It was a pivotal moment in the game, setting the tone for the rest of the matchup.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare becomes first player to score in just a minute and 19 seconds into the game

The play started with Corey Perry skating behind the net, looking for an opening. Perry fired a shot from between the faceoff circles, but it was blocked by Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov. However, Bellemare was in the right place at the right time as he slammed the rebound into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

The goal was a testament to Pierre-Edouard Bellemare's persistence and tenacity. The French forward has been a consistent presence for the Lightning throughout the regular season, providing solid defense and leadership on and off the ice. However, his goal-scoring touch was somewhat lacking. He only found the back of the net four times during the regular season.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare's goal was also a testament to the Lightning's depth and versatility. The team has relied on balanced attacks all season, with players like Bellemare, Perry, and others stepping up and contributing when needed. The goal was a perfect example of the team's ethos, with Perry setting up the play and Bellemare finishing it off with a clinical strike.

The goal gave the Lightning a much-needed boost as they looked to take control of the game. The Maple Leafs, who finished the regular season with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, were a formidable opponent. The Lightning knew they needed to play with intensity and focus if they wanted to advance to the next round.

As the game progressed, the Lightning continued to play with discipline and intensity, shutting down the Maple Leafs' potent offense and creating scoring chances of their own. The Lightning would eventually capatalize for a second time just five minutes later with a goal by Anthony Cirelli, taking a 2-1 lead early into game one.

