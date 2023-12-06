Pittsburgh Penguins vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 6th 2023

The Pittsburgh Penguins are set to go on the road to play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Tampa Bay Lightning preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins are 11-10-3 and coming off a 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, as they have lost back-to-back games to the Flyers. Pittsburgh is 12th in the Eastern Conference and is just 2-3 in its last five games.

The Penguins are led by Jake Guentzel who has 28 points. Sidney Crosby has 26 points, Evgeni Malkin has 21 points, Bryan Rust has 20 points and Erik Karlsson has 19 points.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is 11-10-5 and in ninth in the East and coming off a 4-0 shutout win over the Dallas Stars to snap its four-game losing streak. The Lightning have been led by Nikita Kucherov who has 42 points, Brayden Point has 30 points, Victor Hedman and Steven Stamkos have 25 points, and Brandon Hagel has 23 points.

Penguins vs Lightning: Head-to-head & key numbers

Pittsburgh is 56-38-5-6 all-time against Tampa Bay.

The Penguins allow just 2.58 goals per game, which ranks fifth.

Tampa Bay is 7-3-3 at home this season.

Pittsburgh is 6-4-2 on the road.

The Lightning average 3.35 goals per game, which ranks 10th.

The Penguins power play ranks 30th at 10.4%.

Penguins vs Lightning: Odds & Prediction

The Pittsburgh Penguins are +114 underdogs, while the Tampa Bay Lightning are slight -135 favorites. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

Both Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay have had disappointing starts to the season as both had expectations to make the playoffs this season. Andrei Vasilevskiy looked like his usual self last time out, which is a good sign for Tampa Bay.

This should be a low-scoring game as both teams have been solid defensively and in the net. However, at home, the Lightning play much better and with the last change will be able to match up with the Penguins lines.

Prediction: Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 1

Pittsburgh vs Tampa Bay: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Tampa Bay to win -135.

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -105.

Tip 3: Brayden Point over 2.5 shots on goal -235.

Tip 4: Bryan Rust over 0.5 points -135.

