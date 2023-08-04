Predicting the top 5 scorers of 2023/24 NHL season ft. Connor McDavid

The NHL 2022-23 season was outstanding with players competing fiercely to finish at the top of the leaderboards.

As we approach the commencement of a fresh season in October, the competition among players to perform their best on the ice will only get better and more intense.

Last season, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, finished ahead of all skaters in the standings with 153 points (64 goals, 89 assists). Furthermore, 10 more players scored 100 points or more last term.

On that note, here are our picks for the top five goal scorers in the 2023-24 NHL season.

Note: The following list is completely subjective and may differ for various readers.

Predicting the top five scorers for the 2023-24 NHL season

#5 Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov is an emerging NHL star who possesses a complete package of talent and skills. He's only been in the league for three seasons and has already delivered a 100-point campaign.

The 26-year-old only played 67 games last campaign due to injury, but he still managed 40 goals and 35 assists for a total of 75 points. Barring injuries, Kaprizov's 2023-24 season could be a career-high.

#4 Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

At number four is New Jersey Devils' talented youth, Jack Hughes. He is currently one of the best-emerging forwards in the NHL. Hughes had a career-high campaign last term, and he missed out on 100 points (43 goals, 56 assists) in 78 games last season by a single point.

Given his potential and offensive prowess, it would not be surprising to see Hughes finally reach 100 points or even finish among the top five goal-scorers next season.

#3 Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Many fans would be surprised to see Larkin's name on the list. Last season, he had a career-high 79 points (32 goals, 47 assists) in 82 games, though his stats may be below par.

However, Larkin showed some positive signs and an improvement in his gameplay last season. With the Red Wings making some great additions this offseason, Dylan Larkin will be pivotal to the team clinching a playoff spot, and barring any injuries, 2023-24 could be a season that the Wings fans have been missing from their captain.

#2 Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Draisaitl finished his last campaign with a career-high 128 points on 52 goals and 76 assists, his fourth 100-point season. He was the league's second-leading goal scorer, trailing only teammate Connor McDavid.

The Edmonton Oilers currently have two of the best offensive players in the league, and with Draisaitl already in his prime, he will finish the season among the top three scorers once again.

#1 Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers captain is the clear favorite to finish the 2023-24 season on top of the leaderboards. Last campaign, McDavid had a career-high 153 points (64 goals and 89 assists) in 82 NHL games.

Though, the 26-year-old is a clear favorite to again finish atop the league, what will be more intriguing to see is whether McDavid can have a 70-goal campaign or another 150-plus season to his name.