Radko Gudas and his wife Barbora Chrenkova's relationship history

Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas has been in a long-lasting relationship with his high school sweetheart, Barbora Chrenkova.

The couple first met when they were in high school years. Since then, they have been inseparable. After dating for several years, they tied the knot in 2016 in a beautiful village wedding that was attended by over 150 guests.

The couple's love story has been going strong for more than a decade, and they have welcomed three children into their union. Their first child, a son named Kvido, was born in 2014, followed by their second child, a daughter named Leontynka, in 2015. In September 2019, they welcomed their third child, another daughter named Elvira.

Despite being married to a professional hockey player, Barbora prefers to remain out of the limelight and hardly makes any public appearances. However, her husband, Radko Gudas, often praises her and credits her as one of the factors contributing to his success.

Radko Gudas is a proud father and husband, and his family is the center of his universe. He frequently shares pictures of his wife and children on his social media accounts, giving his fans a glimpse into his personal life.

Radko Gudas' tough and tenacious journey: NHL career overview

Gudas was born into a hockey family in Prague, Czech Republic. His father Leo also played professionally and represented his country in the Olympics.

Gudas was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third round of the 2010 NHL Draft and made his debut with the team in March 2013. Despite playing only 22 games, he quickly established himself as a physical presence on the ice, blocking shots and delivering hits with aplomb.

The following season, Gudas played his first full NHL season and finished third among Tampa Bay defensemen with 22 points. However, it was his physical play that stood out. He led the Lightning in hits and ranked second in blocked shots. He also finished sixth in the league in penalty minutes.

In 2015, Radko Gudas was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers, where he continued to impress with his tough, two-way play. He finished second in the league in hits in his first full season with the team and had his best offensive campaign in 2016-17, tallying six goals and 23 points.

After two more seasons with the Flyers, Radko Gudas was traded to the Washington Capitals in 2019, where he played in a third-pairing role but still managed to finish with a career-best plus-15 rating.

