Ranking the 5 active NHL players with the most hat tricks ft. Alex Ovechkin

Hat tricks are spectacular performances that occur very rarely in the NHL, representing a player’s ability to shoot and control offense.

In this article, we will delve deeper into the top 5 active players in the League with the most hat tricks and it is no surprise that Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals tops the list.

#5 Steven Stamkos (TBL) and Connor McDavid (EDM) - 12 Hat Tricks Each

Tied for the fifth position are Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, both boasting 12 hat tricks. Stamkos, with his lethal shot and leadership qualities, has been a cornerstone for the Lightning.

Stamkos was drafted first overall in the 2008 Entry Draft by Lightning. Whereas, McDavid is arguably the best hockey player in the league right now, drafted first overall by the Oilers in the 2015 Entry Draft.

#4 Evgeni Malkin (PIT) - 13 Hat Tricks

Teammates with Crosby in Pittsburgh, Evgeni Malkin secures the fourth position with 13 hat tricks. Malkin has been a key player for the franchise since being drafted second overall in the 2004 Entry Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Malkin debuted in October 2006, against the New Jersey Devils.

#3 Sidney Crosby (PIT) - 13 Hat Tricks

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby takes the third position with 13 hat tricks. Crosby's exceptional skills and leadership on the ice have made him a beloved hockey player in the League.

Crosby was drafted first overall by the Penguins in the 2005 Entry Draft. He became the Penguins' captain in the 2007-08 season and is also the youngest captain in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup.

#2 David Pastrnak (BOS) - 16 Hat Tricks

In the second spot, we find David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins. Known for his quick and precise shots, Pastrnak has notched an impressive 16 hat tricks in his career so far.

Pastrnak who is also known as Pasta was drafted in the first round by the Bruins, 25th overall, of the 2014 Entry Draft. Pasta continues to be a key contributor to the Bruins' offensive firepower.

#1 Top NHL active player - Alex Ovechkin (WSH) - 30 Hat Tricks

Sitting comfortably at the top of the list is none other than the legendary Alex Ovechkin. This is Ovechkin's 19th year in the NHL and he is placed second in all-time goal records with 830 career goals.

With an impressive tally of 30 hat tricks, Ovechkin is only 64 goals away from Wayne Gretzky's 894 goals. He was drafted first overall in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft by the Washington Capitals.