Ranking the 5 greatest NHL player rivalries of all-time ft. Sidney Crosby vs Alex Ovechkin

Throughout the history of the NHL, there have been numerous player rivalries that have captivated audiences and added an extra layer of drama to the game.

Among these, the rivalry between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin stands out as one of the greatest, not just in recent years but in the entire history of the league. In this article, we'll explore the top 5 NHL player rivalries of all time.

5. Shane Doan vs. Dustin Brown

Kicking off our list is the rivalry between Shane Doan and Dustin Brown. These two players were known for their physical style of play and leadership qualities, often leading their respective teams with heart and determination. Their battles on the ice were characterized by hard hits and intense clashes.

4. Ryan Miller vs. Milan Lucic

Ryan Miller and Milan Lucic's rivalry added a defenceman and a goaltender element to the mix. Miller, an exceptional goaltender, and Lucic, a rugged forward, frequently found themselves at odds. Their clashes were baffling, showing the physicality of the game and the determination of players to protect their crease. This rivalry was short-lived compared to some of the other rivalries on this list.

3. Sidney Crosby vs. Claude Giroux

The rivalry between Sidney Crosby and Claude Giroux brought an intense competitive edge to the ice. Crosby, known for his exceptional skill and leadership, faced off against Giroux, a skilled playmaker and former captain of the Philadelphia Flyers. The rivalry was at its peak during the 2012-13 NHL season.

2. Connor McDavid vs. Auston Matthews

A game between Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews is a modern-day clash of titans. Both players are among the most electrifying talents in the league, and their rivalry although not real was mainly an outcome of the debate between Edmonton Oilers and the Toronto Maple Leafs fans.

McDavid's blazing speed and scoring skills vs. Matthews' playmaking abilities make every encounter between them a must-watch event. And that was the reason behind a cloud of rivalry surrounding the two.

Connor once brought up Matthews's names in an interview,

"Doing it differently, kind of just mixing it up, you know I'm not one of those guys like an Auston Matthews "

Expand Tweet

Their performances during the 2022-2023 NHL season were quite remarkable, still, McDavid took the lead scoring almost double in points.

Topmost NHL rivalry: Sidney Crosby vs. Alex Ovechkin

Topping our list is the iconic rivalry between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin. This rivalry has been the cornerstone of the NHL for over a decade. Crosby, the Pittsburgh Penguins' captain, and Ovechkin, the Washington Capitals' dynamic scorer, have consistently been the faces of the league and have led their teams to multiple championships.

Throughout the 2022-2023 NHL season, both Crosby and Ovechkin continued to impress with their on-ice performances. Crosby's playmaking abilities and Ovechkin's lethal goal-scoring touch were on full display. Though things have settled down over the years.

Ovechkin said during 2023 NHL all-star,

“We can call to each other. If he has some milestones coming up and he reach it. I call him, shoot him a text. First couple years we kind of was different relationship. We was young. But, now we’ve matured.”

Their battles have transcended individual statistics, highlighting a clash of playing styles and team dynamics.