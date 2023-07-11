The NHL free agency period has seen several teams create new goalie tandems, aiming to solidify their netminding depth and enhance their chances of success. Let's rank the top five new goalie tandems established during free agency and assess their potential impact.

Florida Panthers: Sergei Bobrovsky & Anthony Stolarz

The Florida Panthers made a smart move by signing Anthony Stolarz as the perfect backup to Sergei Bobrovsky. Stolarz has proven himself as a reliable backup in previous stints, providing stability when called upon. This tandem brings a mix of experience and talent, with Bobrovsky serving as the veteran starter and Stolarz offering strong support. Their combined abilities should give the Panthers a solid presence in the net.

New York Rangers: Igor Shesterkin & Jonathan Quick

The New York Rangers made a bold move by bringing in veteran Jonathan Quick as the backup to rising star Igor Shesterkin. Quick's experience and championship pedigree make him a valuable addition, offering guidance to Shesterkin as he continues to establish himself. The tandem provides a mix of youthful talent and seasoned leadership, making the Rangers a formidable force in the net.

Winnipeg Jets: Connor Hellebuyck & Laurent Brossoit

The Winnipeg Jets' goaltending situation could change due to Connor Hellebuyck's reported trade request. However, if the tandem remains intact, Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit form a reliable duo. Hellebuyck, an NHL Vezina Trophy winner, is one of the league's top netminders, while Brossoit has showcased his skills as a capable backup. The Jets' success hinges on resolving Hellebuyck's situation, but this tandem has the potential to be one of the best.

Carolina Hurricanes: Antti Raanta & Frederik Andersen

The Carolina Hurricanes bolstered their goaltending depth by bringing in Antti Raanta and Frederik Andersen. Raanta has proven himself as a reliable NHL goaltender when healthy, while Andersen provides a veteran presence with playoff experience. This tandem offers a solid balance and should give the Hurricanes stability in the net, complementing their strong defensive system.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Tristan Jarry, Casey DeSmith & Alex Nedeljkovi

The Pittsburgh Penguins opted for continuity by re-signing Tristan Jarry and bringing back Casey DeSmith. Additionally, they signed Alex Nedeljkovic, adding an interesting mystery box to their goalie mix. Jarry had a strong season, but his inconsistency raises some concerns. DeSmith provides capable backup support, while Nedeljkovic brings potential but limited NHL experience. The success of this tandem will depend on Jarry's consistency and Nedeljkovic's development.

As the NHL season unfolds, fans will eagerly watch how these new goalie tandems perform and how they impact their respective teams' success.

